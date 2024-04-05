Navreh, also popularly known as the Kashmiri New Year, is an annual celebration marked with great enthusiasm and fervour, especially by Kashmiri Hindus. The festival typically falls on the first day of the Chaitra month, which usually occurs in late March or early April. Navreh 2024 will be celebrated this year on April 9, i.e., Tuesday. The Navreh festival begins the Navreh Poshti year in the Kashmiri Hindu community. According to the legend, Mother Goddess Sharika's dwelling was on Sharika Parvata, where the Sapta Rishis gathered. Navreh: Messages, HD Images, Quotes, SMS & Sayings To Usher in the Kashmiri New Year.

On the auspicious day of the first Chaitra, the first ray of the sun fell on Chakreshwari and honoured her. This moment is considered the beginning of the New Year. Kashmiri Hindu Tradition and astronomical calculations date the beginning of this era to 3076 BC. In this article, we will learn more about the Navreh 2024 date and the significance of this auspicious day. Navreh Wishes & Kashmiri New Year Images: Send Quotes, Wallpapers and Telegram Photos To Celebrate the Day.

What is the Date of Navreh 2024?

Navreh 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9.

What is the Significance of Navreh?

Navreh holds immense cultural and religious significance for the Kashmiri Hindus, with the largest Kashmiri Hindu community being the Kashmiri Pandits. It is a time for reflection, renewal, and strengthening bonds while celebrating the new year with hope and positivity. On Navreh morning, members of the Kashmiri Hindu community perform special prayers and rituals at home. Kashmiri Pandits dedicate the Navreh festival to their Goddess Sharika and pay homage to her during the festival.

One significant aspect of Navreh celebrations is the preparation of a special thali (plate) known as the Navreh Thaal. This thali typically contains symbolic items such as rice, yoghurt, bread, salt, a silver coin, flowers, and a mirror. Each item holds significance and represents various aspects of life and prosperity. Navreh Poshte!

