Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is celebrated every year on January 23. It is also known as Netaji Jayanti or Parakram Diwas. The family members of Netaji demanded the government to declare Netaji Jayanti as Deshprem Diwas, whereas Mamata Banerjee demanded this day to be known as Deshnayak Diwas. But on 19 January 2021, the government of India announced that it will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas every year. As you celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti as Parakram Diwas, we at LatestLY, have curated WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and Quotes that you can share with your friends and greet them on this special occasion. Netaji Jayanti 2022 Images: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts 7-Ft High Sand Art To Commemorate Subhas Chandra Bose’s 126th Birth Anniversary.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack and was a prominent freedom fighter of India. He believed that Bhagwada Gita was a great source of inspiration for the struggle against the British. This year we will be celebrating his 126th birth anniversary. As you celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary, here are some quotes, WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download with all your friends and relatives to greet them Happy Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.

"Give me blood, and I will give you Freedom."

“Freedom is not given - it is taken”

“The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.”

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”

“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”

“Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.”

Bose was the founder of the Azad Hind Government and played a very important role in the Indian independence movement. He was honoured by the name of Netaji, which means Respected Leader, by Indian and German officials in early 1942. He was an iconic leader who is known for his intelligence and patriotism towards the country. As we celebrate his Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti as Parakram Diwas, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, Quotes, Facebook messages and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all in your contact list to greet them on this important day of Indian history. Wishing everyone Happy Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti!

