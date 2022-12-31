Along with Christmas, we also have the New Year 2023 knocking on our doors. When the previous year comes to an end, the countdown to the new one almost starts and brings in lots of hope. Every year on January 1, people ring in the New Year with parties full of fun and resolutions to change. But why do we observe New Year's, and where did the celebration come from? There is so much to know about it. Jan. 1, 2023, is a Sunday and is New Year's Day. The New Year's Day public holiday in 2023 may be on Monday in some offices, January 2, because the real day falls on a Sunday. On December 31, 2022, a Saturday, is New Year's Eve. The first new moon following the vernal equinox was observed as the beginning of a new year in ancient Babylon, where the celebrations of New Year's trace back thousands of years. Many rituals were performed on each of the 11 days of the "Akitu" celebration. New Year Wishes 2023 & Happy New Year HD Images For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, SMS and Quotes to Family and Friends.

The Roman calendar had a similar structure, with its new year falling at the spring equinox and a year consisting of 10 months and 304 days. Thanks to king Numa Pompilius, the months of Januarius and Februarius were afterwards added. Emperor Julius Caesar adopted the Julian calendar in 46 B.C., selecting Janus, the Roman god of beginnings, as the namesake. Happy New Year Wishes 2023 & Shayari Wallpapers for Download: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings for Loved Ones.

This calendar established January 1 as the start of the new year. Romans celebrated the New Year by attending parties, exchanging presents, making offerings to Janus, and decorating their dwellings with laurel branches. To celebrate the day today, we have for you some of the best Happy New Year’s Wishes, New Year’s Eve Wishes, New Year’s Eve 2023 Wishes, New Year’s Eve Images, New Year’s Eve message, New Year’s Eve Quotes and New Year’s 2023 Eve Wishes.

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes

New Year 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Happy New Year 2023 Greetings

Advance Happy New Year 2023 (File Image)

Happy New Year 2023 Messages

Happy New Year 2023 In Advance Wishes (File Image)

Happy New Year 2023 Photos

New Year 2023 Messages (File Image)

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes, Greetings, HNY Images, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Share

According to Britannica, the first of the year was moved to December 25 and March 25 by Christian leaders in Europe, which caused the date of New Year's to change for a number of years. Pope Gregory XIII restored January 1 as New Year's Day when the Gregorian calendar was created in 1582 by the Catholic Church.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2022 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).