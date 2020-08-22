Happy Onam 2020! It is the beginning of the auspicious festival of Onam, a harvest festival in Kerala. There is festive cheer everywhere as it also marks the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in other parts of the country. The ten-day festival of Onam begins on August 22 and go on till August 31. The harvest festival is not only celebrated in Kerala but by all Malayalees across the world. And this time, if you are unable to meet your friends, family members or are away from your relatives because of the pandemic, you can always celebrate by sending out your wishes and greetings. We have thus down you a collection of Onam 2020 messages, WhatsApp photos, Facebook status, quotes, GIF images and SMSes to share with everyone. Onam Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Onam 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Onam is celebrated in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. People decorate their homes, wear new clothes, have a great feast called as Onam Sadhya. It is a time of joy and fervour among everyone. This time, however, every festival has been affected in some way due to the fear of COVID-19. But to keep up with the festive spirits, we have got you a collection of Happy Onam messages, images, greetings, GIFs, wallpapers and WhatsApp stickers as well. All of these are for free download which you can share via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or any other mediums. Scroll on for a beautiful collection of Onam 2020 messages and wishes. Onam 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Onam Telegram Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Onam wishes and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Here’s wishing that this Onam brings happiness and more blessings to your way. Best Wishes to you on Onam.

Onam wishes and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and Fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.

Onam wishes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Our warmest greetings this Onam festival. May God fill your heart with complete cheer and joy. Have a happy and wonderful Onam!

Onam wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I wish that you may be successful in every endeavour that you undertake.

Onam wishes and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Spirit of Onam festival guide and light your way to the path you choose. Have a blessed Onam!

Onam GIFs

Onam WhatsApp Stickers

Another way to simply communicate your wishes via messaging app is using stickers. Thanks to the WhatsApp feature, every new festival has special stickers available. You can download the ones you like and send them via the app. We hope our collection of Happy Onam 2020 wishes help you to send your messages and greetings. Have safe celebrations!

