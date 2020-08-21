Onam Ashamsakal Images, Happy Onam 2020 Greetings: Onam 2020 celebration will begin on August 22. This festival is celebrated in the Indian state of Kerala with much enthusiasm. This occasion is celebrated for 10 days and this year it will end on September 2. Onam is a harvest festival which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. As per the Gregorian calendar, Onam usually falls in the month of August or September. This festival is also observed to commemorate King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Onam 2020 wishes, Onam HD wallpapers, Onam images, Onam Ashamsakal images, Happy Onam WhatsApp stickers, Thiruvonam Facebook greetings, GIF messages and SMS to celebrate this Malayali festival. Onam 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Onam Telegram Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Onam is one of the three major annual Hindu celebrations held in Kerala along with Vishu and Thiruvathira and it is observed by performing different rituals and customs. Boat races, tiger dances, flower Rangoli, Tug of War, mask dance, folk songs to name a few are few of the events organised during the ten days event of Onam. Malayali people around the world celebrate this festival with huge fervour. Onam Sadhya 2020 Recipe Photos: From Authentic Pachadi to Mouth-Watering Payasam, Here's the List of Special Foods Made on Thiruvonam and Easy Cooking Tutorial Videos.

However, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will not be much outdoor function taking place for Onam celebration. Also, people are advised to stay indoors and perform rituals related to the festival at home with their family members. However, you can actively participate in the celebration of Onam 2020 by sending out Onam Images, Onam Ashamsakal photos, Onam 2020 HD wallpapers, Happy Onam wishes, stickers, GIFs to your friends, relatives and colleagues that are available below for free download. Onam 2020 Pookalam Designs: New Rangoli Patterns and Beautiful Floral Designs to Decorate Home on Thiruvonam (View Images and Tutorial Videos).

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s wishing that this Onam brings happiness and more blessings to your way. Best Wishes to you on Onam.

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and Fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our warmest greetings this Onam festival. May God fill your heart with complete cheer and joy. Have a happy and wonderful Onam!

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I wish that you may be successful in every endeavour that you undertake.

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Onam festival guide and light your way to the path you choose. Have a blessed Onam!

Happy Onam 2020 GIF

Happy Onam 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Download Online

Get innovative this on this South Indian harvest festival of Malayali by sending out cool WhatsApp stickers to your relatives from here. We at LatestLY, wish you a very Happy Onam 2020.

