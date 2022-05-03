Parshuram Jayanti falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya tithi of Vaishakh month of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be observed on Tuesday, May 3. Parshuram is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, therefore on this day, devotees chant Vishnu Sahasranama with devotional songs and mantras overnight. People observe the day by keeping a day-long fast-starting early before sunrise and ending after sunset. As you celebrate Parshuram Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Share WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, SMS and Facebook Status With Family & Friends on This Auspicious Day.

Parshuram was the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He is believed to be immortal and the aggressive avatar of Lord Vishnu that prevents the earth from evil powers. He is an expert warrior and the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva. The temples of Lord Parshurama are situated on the west coast of India. Here are messages for Parshurama Jayanti 2022, that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Wishes, Maharishi Parasuram HD Wallpapers and Messages To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of the Sixth Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Parshuram Teaches Us That Shastra and Shaastra, Both Are Important in Life, and Those Who Know Both Will Always Survive. Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

Happy Parshuram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Those Who Have Strong Determination and Focus in Life Can Never Be Defeated. Wishing You a Very Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

On this day, Laxminarayan Puja is done by many offerings made with tulsi, kumkum, Chandan, fruits and flowers. People make donations and charity, like providing grain, clothes and other items to Brahmin and the needy. The messages related to the Parshuram avatar of Lord Vishnu float over social media on this day. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022!

