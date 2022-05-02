Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakh to commemorate the birth date of the sixth incarnation of the warrior form of Lord Vishnu. The sacred occasion of Parshuram Jayanti 2022 which will be celebrated on the 3rd of May, this year, is generally observed by fasting as a way of sacrificing the materialistic pleasure of life in order to attain higher goals. Devotees observe the day by visiting the temple of Lord Parshuram, donating food and other items to the poor and offering tulsi leaves, flowers, kumkum, Chandan and sweets to the idol of God Vishnu. We have also compiled Parshuram Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp greetings, Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022 HD Images, Parshuram Jayanti 2022 SMS, Parshuram Jayanti quotes, wishes and wallpapers for the occasion.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Parshuram Teaches Us That Shastra and Shaastra, Both Are Important in Life, and Those Who Know Both Will Always Survive. Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Parshuram Bless You With Power, Courage and Achievements. Happy Parshuram Jayanti

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Seek the Blessings of the Strongest of All, Intellectual of All. Sending Warm Wishes on Parshuram Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Those Who Have Strong Determination and Focus in Life Can Never Be Defeated. Wishing You a Very Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

