Passover, also known as Pesach, is an important Jewish festival that commemorates the Exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt over 3,000 years ago. This annual event is one of the most important holidays in Judaism and is rich in traditions, rituals, and symbolism. It is one of the Three Pilgrimage Festivals. The festival of Pesach starts on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan, which is considered the first month of the Hebrew year. This year, Passover 2025 begins at sundown on Saturday, April 12 and ends at nightfall on Sunday, April 20. Passover Recipes: From Matzah to Brisket, Traditional Dishes That You Must Prepare at Home To Celebrate the Jewish Festival.

The Rabbinical Jewish calendar is adjusted to align with the solar calendar in such a way that 15 Nisan always coincides with Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday. The Hebrew day starts and ends at sunset, so the holiday starts at sunset the day before. The festival is observed for 8 days by Jews outside of Israel and 7 days in Israel. In this article, let’s learn more about the Passover 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Passover 2025 Date

Passover 2025 begins at sundown on Saturday, April 12 and ends at nightfall on Sunday, April 20.

Passover Significance

Passover is an important Jewish festival that is called as ‘festival of the unleavened bread’ in the Hebrew Bible. Passover is both a spring festival and a celebration of liberation, symbolising renewed energy, hope, and the journey from oppression to freedom.

The Passover begins on the 15th day of the month of Nisan in the evening, and the seder meal is eaten that evening. Passover is a spring festival, so the 15th day of Nisan typically begins on the night of a full moon after the northern vernal equinox.

