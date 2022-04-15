Pohela Boishakh is the celebration of the Bengali New Year that falls on April 14 in Bangladesh and 14/15 April in the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand and Assam (Barak Valley) by Bengalis, regardless of religious faith. Pohela Boishakh 2022 will be celebrated on April 15 in India and will be filled with various fun activities and enthusiasm. Since the celebration is a community event, people often make it a point to spread the festive cheer by sharing Happy Bengali New Year 2022 wishes. Shubho Noboborsho Greetings, Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022 messages, Bengali New year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Pohela Boishakh Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Pohela Boishakh 2022 Images & Noboborsho HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Bengali New Year 1429 With WhatsApp Status, SMS, GIF Greetings and Messages.

Pohela Boishakh in India is celebrated on the auspicious day of Mesha Sankranti and is considered to be the first day of the Bengali Calendar. According to the Gregorian Calendar, it is believed that King Shoshangko of ancient Bengal started the Bengali Era in the year 594. However, some people also claim that the Bengali Calendar was introduced during the time of emperor Akbar, who had a royal astronomer Fathullah Shirazi create a new calendar that combined the lunar Islamic calendar and the solar Hindu calendar. In rural Bengali Hindu communities, the origin of the Bengali Calendar is credited to emperor Vikramaditya.

While the celebration of Pohela Boishakh is a non-religious observance, for the most part, Bengali Hindus do make it a point to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day. As we prepare to celebrate Pohela Boishakh 2022, here are some Happy Bengali New Year 2022 wishes. Shubho Noboborsho Greetings, Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022 messages, Bengali New year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Pohela Boishakh Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Bengali New Year Bring Lots of Happiness and Success in Your Life. Subho Noboborsho! Happy Pohela Boishakh

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Merry Occasion of Pohela Boishakh, I Wish You Good Luck and Prosperity.

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing For Abundant Joy, Peace and Good Health this Poila Baisakh! Subho Noboborsho

Subho Noboborsho 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subho Noboborsho to All Bengali Friends Out There! Stay Happy, Stay Safe. Happy Pohela Boishakh

Subho Noboborsho 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Usher a Sign of Freshness in Pohela Boishakh. Explore the New And Start Afresh Wiping Off the Woes.

Subho Noboborsho 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the New Year's Day and Days Ahead Become One To Cherish All Through. Happy Pohela Boishakh

Happy Bengali New Year 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Happy Pohela Boishakh to Everyone Celebrating the Bengali New Year! Subho Noboborsho

Happy Bengali New Year 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Go of All That Makes You Sad, Ring in Poila Boishakh With Happy Thoughts! Happy Bengali New Year

Happy Bengali New Year 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May all the Roshogollas Fill Your Life With a Lot of Sweetness. Shubho Noboborsho! Happy Pohela Boishakh

Happy Bengali New Year 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Pray for God to Bless Us with Happiness, Courage and Wealth on this Bengali New Year. Hearty Pohela Boishakh Greetings.

We hope that the celebration of the Bengali New Year brings with it an opportunity to begin afresh and be filled with all the prosperity, love and happiness. Happy Pohela Boishakh 2022!

