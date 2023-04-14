Puthandu 2023 Images and Happy Tamil New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: The Puthandu festival, also known as Puthuvarudam or Tamil New Year, is an important festival celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Tamil community in India. It is the first day of the year on the Tamil calendar and is traditionally celebrated as a festival by Tamil Hindus. The date of the festival is decided as per the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, as the first day of the Tamil month Chittirai. Puthandu 2023 falls on Friday, April 14. As we celebrate Puthandu 2023, we have compiled a list of Puthandu 2023 wishes, Tamil New Year 2023 messages, Puthandu greetings, Puthandu images, Tamil New Year 2023 SMS, and sayings that you can share with your family and friends. You can also download these Happy Puthandu 2023 wishes and send them to your loved ones as Puthandu pics and Puthandu wallpapers.

The day is observed as the traditional new year in several states of India. Other names, such as Vishu in Kerala and Vaisakhi or Baisakhi in central and northern India, know it. The festival is also known by the name ‘Varusha pirappu’ and is observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. The Tamil New Year follows the spring equinox and generally falls on 14 April of the Gregorian year. The festival of Puthandu holds great importance for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Puthandu 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let this Puthandu bring happiness, joy, success and peace in your life. Let God shower his blessings on you and your family. Wishing you a wonderful Happy New Year. Puthandu Vazhtukal!

Puthandu 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let this Tamil New Year be the beginning of a new chapter in your life filled with hope, joy, and positivity. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!

Tamil New Year 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Puthandu Vazhtukal! As the New Year arrives, let us pray for a delightful year blessed with new energy and hope to conquer new problems and emerge as a winner.

Tamil New Year 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sun brighten your life with goodness, fortune and glory. I pray to God to bestow his love and care on you and to help you face challenges of life. Puthandu Vazhtukal to you.

In several parts of the state, a special dish called 'Mangai Pachadi' is prepared on Puthandu. Tamil Hindus also celebrate Puthandu in Puducherry, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Reunion, Mauritius, and other countries with a Tamil diaspora. Wishing everyone celebrating Tamil New Year a very Happy Puthandu 2023!

