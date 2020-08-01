Raksha Bandhan 2020 will be celebrated in India, Nepal and other parts of the Indian subcontinent on August 3. This is the festival which belongs to brothers and sisters as siblings express their love and affection to each other. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Day, sisters of all ages tie Rakhi band around the wrists of their brothers. This means that the brother will always take care of her sister and protect her. Sisters also receive a gift from their brother after tying the Rakhi. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Rakhi 2020 HD images and wallpapers along with Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIF and SMS to celebrate Raksha Bandhan day. Raksha Bandhan 2020: From Chanting Holy Mantra While Tying Rakhi to Applying Mehendi for Brother's Long Life, Auspicious Rituals That Brings in Harmony and Good luck.

Raksha Bandhan Day usually occurs on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The word 'Rakshabandhan' in Sanskrit signifies the bond of protection, obligation, or care. Sisters also prepare various sweet delicacy at home for their brothers on Raksha Bandhan day. There is also a Shubh Mahurat and Choghadiya to practice the ritual of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Shubh Muhurat and Choghadiya: Know When Bhadra Ends and Auspicious Period to Tie Rakhi Begins on August 3.

As we are aware of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in India and worldwide, the celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2020 will be limited to indoors only. Also, brothers and sisters who reside at different locations might not be able to meet each other due to lockdown restrictions in major parts of India. However, you can send out Happy Rakhi 2020 messages, HD images, GIF and WhatsApp stickers by downloading it from below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I Am Forwarding My Wishes to All of You. Celebrate the Festival With Your Loved Ones. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020.

Facebook Greetings Read: Brother and Sister Relationship Is All About Quarrels and Also Love for Each Other. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Warmth of Love Between Brothers and Sisters Should Remain Lifelong. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rishta Hai Janmo Ka Hamara, Bharosa Ka Aur Pyar Bhara, Chalo Ise Bandhe Bhaiya, Rakhi Ke Atut Bandhan Mein! Happy Raksha Bandhan to My Dearest Brother.

Get creative this Raksha Bandhan Day by sending out creative WhatsApp stickers to your brothers. You can download it from here. We wish you all a Happy Rakhi 2020.

