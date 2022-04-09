The first month of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, i.e, Vikram Samvat calendar consists of major celebrations. The period welcomes the new Spring Season and also marks many other auspicious Hindu festivals. The ninth day of the Chaitra Shukla Paksha is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram to King Dasharatha of Ayodhya. It is believed that he is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and was born at noon during the waxing phase of the Moon in the month of Chaitra. Ram Navami 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 10th of April. Vedic scriptures confirm that Shri Rama was descended from the most royal avatar of Lord Vishnu in Treta Yuga. Lord Rama's miracles and activities related to morality, renunciation, good governance and heroism are mentioned in different religious books and scriptures. Ram Navami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Ram Navami 2022 With Latest WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, SMS and Facebook Messages.

The Navami Tithi begins at 1:23 AM on April 10 and ends at 3:15 AM on April 11. Shri Rama's devotees observe a fast on Rama Navami from sunrise to sunrise, perform puja during Madhyana, recite Ramaraksha Stotra, narrate Ramayana, decorate the idol of Lord Ram with beautiful ornaments and embellishments and prepare sweet dishes like kheer for Prasad. Moreover, to add up all the festivities, some people also exchange greetings, holy blessings in messages, quotes and sayings with their beloved ones. We have covered you with Ram Navami 2022 HD wallpapers, SMS and much more! Ram Navami 2022 Dos & Don’ts: From Bhajan Kirtan to Ramcharitmanas Recitation, Auspicious Things To Do on the Birth Anniversary of Lord Ram for Good Luck and Happiness.

Some families also worship Shri Rama's baby form. Hence, they gently rock a cradle with Ram Lalla's idol. In some parts of India, there is a custom of tying an earthen pot full of money on top of a tree, and local youths form teams to try and claim the pot. Let's celebrate the pious occasion of Ram Navami by remembering the tales of Shree Ramchandra and spreading his teachings with our dear ones.

