Happy Ram Navami 2022! According to the legends, it is believed that Lord Ram was born on the Navami day of Navratri in the month of Chaitra. Being the birthday of Lord Rama, the last day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami in Hinduism. This year Ram Navami is falling on, April 10. According to the scriptures, Lord Rama had incarnated on the earth on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month and on the same day as Pushya Nakshatra. Rama Navami is one of the biggest and most auspicious Hindu festivals in India. Devotees believe that Lord Rama is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born on the Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha or Purnima phase in the month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar. Since this is a special day, we have for you auspicious things you can do to seek blessings and positivity on Ram Navami:

On this day Bhajan Kirtans are performed and people drown in the devotion of Lord Shri Ram. Shri Ram Katha is heard and Ramcharit Manas is recited. Shri Ram Stotra is recited as well. Ram Navami 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Celebrating The Birth Anniversary Of Lord Rama.

In many places, the idol of Lord Shri Ram is also placed in a swing.

A fast is also observed on Ram Navami as it is believed that fasting brings happiness, and prosperity and destroys sins.

After getting up in the morning and taking bath you must offer Argha Avasya to the Sun God.

Bathing in the holy Saryu river of Ayodhya on this day also has a lot of religious significance.

Apart from Ram Charit Manas, you should also recite Shri Ram Chalisa, Shri Ram Raksha Stotra etc.

Worship Shri Ram Ji with full devotion on this day.

Doing charity on this day also holds a lot of religious significance. You must also recite Hanuman Chalisa on this day.

This year Chaitra Navratri will start on April 2, 2022, and will end on April 11, 2022.

It is believed that Lord Rama was born during the midday or afternoon hours of the day and hence this is the most auspicious time to perform Ram Navami Puja. The midday moment marks the exact time when Shri Ram was born and special pujas and yagyas were performed in temples. The name of Shri Ram and the chanting of mantras and hymns are done at this time.

