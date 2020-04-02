Happy Rama Navami 2020 HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Hindu Festival With Shri Ram HD Photos, WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings!

Ram Navami 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Rama Navami is a Hindu festival celebrated to observe the birth of Lord Rama. Various celebrations and events are held on this day. However, with coronavirus lockdown, Ram Navami celebrations have been curtailed across the country. Ram Navmi is a part of spring Navratri which falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar. It corresponds with the Gregorian months of March or April every year. Ram Navami 2020 falls on April 2. As we celebrate Ram Navami, we bring to you Lord Rama HD Images, Shri Ram HD Photos and wallpaper for free download online. We have also compiled Lord Ram GIF Images and WhatsApp Stickers to send your near and dear ones. You can send these beautiful pictures to your loved ones on the festival. Rama Navami 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages and SMS to Celebrate Lord Ram's Birth!

Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya, to Kaushalya and Dasharatha. The birth of Lord Ram marks the culmination of spring festival Chaitra Navratri which began on Ugadi. Devotees conduct special prayers and rituals to conclude this nine-day of festivities. People send other 'Happy Rama Navami' wishes and messages to greet them on the festival. They also say 'Ram Navami Ki Shubhkaamnaye' while sending wishes through smartphones. Meanwhile, check out the Lord Ram images and wallpaper to send you loved ones this festive season. Ram Navami 2020: Interesting Facts About About Hindu Deity 'Ayodhya King' Lord Rama.

Ram Navami WhatsApp Message: May Lord Ram Shower his blessings on you and your Family I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Ram Navmi for you and your Family.

Ram Navami Facebook Greetings: Warm Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion of the Birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami WhatsApp Message: May the Divine Grace of Lord Ram Always Be With You. Wish You a Very Happy and Prosperous Ram Navami.

Ram Navami Facebook Greetings: On This Holy Occasion of Rama Navami, I Am Wishing That Blessings of Shri Ram Be With You. Your Heart and Home Be Filled With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami WhatsApp Message: With Gleam of Diyas and the Echo of the Chants, May Happiness and Contentment Fill Your Life. Wishing You a Happy Ram Navami!

How to Download Ram Navami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

With WhatsApp being widely used, you can also download Ram Navami WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store and send it to your loved ones. On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, people pray to Lord Ram for blessings. As per Hindi Mythology, Lord Rama ruled his kingdom for 11,000 years after defeating Ravana. Devotees throng Ram temple to seek blessings on Ram Navami. We wish everyone celebrating Happy Ram Navami!