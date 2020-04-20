Happy Ramzan 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, Ramadan Mubarak HD Images, Facebook Messages & GIF Greetings to Start the Holy Month

Happy Ramzan 2020 Wishes in Advance (Photo Credits; File Image)

The holy period of Ramadan is almost here. Also spelt as Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan, it is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by people belonging to the Muslim community across the world. Honouring Muhammad’s first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It lasts 29-30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. Ramadan 2020 will begin on the evening of April 23 and continue until May 23. However, the initial days of this year’s observation will be slightly different, considering the nationwide lockdown in India and many other countries in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. Hence, sending Ramadan Mubarak 2020 wishes in advance will be significant than ever. In this article, we bring you the latest collection of Ramzan 2020 wishes in advance, Ramadan Mubarak Facebook messages, Happy Ramzan images and greetings to welcome the holy month. In addition, we also have Ramadan 2020 WhatsApp stickers direct link to download HD images and GIFs.

During the auspicious period of Ramzan, individuals observe fast from sunrise to sunset. The predawn meal is referred to as suhur, and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar. People devote themselves reciting the Quran and perform charitable and noble causes as they strive for purity. People also send Ramazan Mubarak 2020 wishes, Ramadan images, messages and greetings to begin the holy month. You can download the Happy Ramzan 2020 wishes in advance, Ramadan images, WhatsApp stickers and GIFs and send them among your friends and family to mark the month-long observation of Ramzan. Ramadan 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

WhatsApp Message Reads: After the Sight of the Crescent Moon, May You Find the Utmost Source of Bliss and Gaiety! Enjoy Each and Every Enlightenment Moment of Ramzan! Be Blessed!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Success and Wealth Come to You This Month, and Bring You Good Fortune and Prosperity. Happy Ramzan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Ramzan Stay in Our Heart and Illuminate Our Soul From Within. Happy Ramzan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramzan Is Not Only for Fasting, but Also to Feed the Hungry, Help the Needy, Guard Our Tongue, Not to Judge Others and Forgive. That Is the Spirit of Ramzan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Welcome Ramzan, Walk Humbly Talk Politely Dress Neatly Treat Kindly Pray Attentively and Donate Generously. May Allah Bless and Protect You! Happy Ramzan

How to Download Ramzan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers dedicated to festivals and events to engage its users. To download Ramzan 2020 WhatsApp stickers, visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

We hope the above Happy Ramzan 2020 wishes in advance will be helpful to you as you begin the holy month. Stay home, stay safe and start the auspicious month of Ramzan.