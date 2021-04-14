Ramadan is the annual one-month-long observance of fasts by Muslims across the world. Commemorated throughout the Islamic month of Ramzan or Ramadan, this time is said to be one of the most auspicious and pure months. Muslims across the world observe a month of fasting, indulging in charity, offering timely prayers and getting together as a community. Ramadan 2021 will be celebrated from April 14 in India, when the first Roza will be observed, and people often enjoy sharing Ramzan Mubarak wishes, Ramadan Kareem messages, Happy Ramadan WhatsApp Stickers and Ramadan Mubarak Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The dates of celebrating Ramadan changes according to the shift in the moon since it is based on the Islamic Calendar which is based on the movement of the moon. The biggest part of the month-long observance is following a strict month-long fast, also known as Roza. People who observe Rozas wake up before sunrise, eat together with the family and pray together with the family for the strength to get through the day-long fast. This is called Sehri. Ramadan 2021 Chand Raat Mubarak HD Images & Ramzan Wishes: Happy Ramzan Greetings, Ramadan Kareem Messages and Quotes to Celebrate the Beginning of Holy Month After Moon Sighting.

During the fast period, people refrain from eating anything or even drinking water and the fast is broken after sunset, and is known as Iftari. People often get together at this time and share their meals. Since the essence of Ramadan celebration lies in remembering Allah and getting together as a community, people often share Ramzan Mubarak wishes, Ramadan 2021 messages, Happy Ramadan WhatsApp Stickers and Ramadan Kareem Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Happy Ramzan 2021 Images And Messages

Happy Ramzan 2021 Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Have a Blessed Ramadan. May Allah Give You Good Health and Strength To Keep the Fasts and Perform All the Prayers.

Ramzan Mubarak Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: As You Fast and Offer Prayers to Allah, May You Find Your Peace and Happiness. Have a Peaceful and Happy Ramadan!

Ramadan Kareem 2021 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: In This Holy Month of Ramadan, May Allah Make It Easy for You To Keep Fasts and Grace You With the Strength To Do All the Prayers! Ramadan Kareem.

Ramzan Mubarak 2021 WhatsApp DP (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Allah Sees Everyone’s Actions, So Do More Good Deeds and Be Benevolent to Everyone. Ramadan Mubarak to You and Your Family.

While the celebration of Ramadan 2021 will be close-knit as we continue to battle COVID-19, people are sure to count their blessings and thank Allah for what they have. Ramzan is not just a period of abstaining but also a time to give and so we hope that you give our charity as much as you are able and help spread the goodness and positivity that comes with this month. Happy Ramadan 2021!

