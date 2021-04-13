Happy Ramadan 2021! According to the Islamic calendar, the ninth month is observed as Ramadan. Ramadan month is very important and holy for the Muslim community. It is considered to be the month of Barkat & Rahmat. People around the world who believe in Islam, worship Allah for the whole month of Ramadan, offer prayers and fast. Every year the holy month of Ramadan begins after the moon is illuminated, with the Chaand Raat. The day to start fasting for Ramadan starts off after the moon sighting which is supposed to be today. The common sayings used to greet each other during the festive month are "Ramadan Mubarak" and "Ramadan Kareem", meaning a have a "blessed" and "generous" Ramadan. On this day, we bring for you a collection of Ramadan Mubarak Images, Ramadan Mubarak 2021 wishes images, Ramadan Kareem quotes, Ramzan Shayari in Urdu, Chand Raat Mubarak photos, Ramzan GIF image messages, Facebook greetings and more.

For Ramadan fasting, the food eaten before sunrise on the days of Ramadan is called Sehri. At the same time, opening Roza in the evening after sunset is called Iftar. After Sahari, people keep fast for the entire day without any food and water. On the days of Ramadan, there are Ashras, which are called Rahmat, Magafirat, and the third Jahanum, respectively. A person who is more than seven years old can keep Roza. Ramadan 2021 Chand Mubarak HD Images & Ramzan Wishes: Happy Ramzan Greetings, Ramadan Kareem Messages and Quotes to Celebrate the Beginning of Holy Month After Moon Sighting

The Ramzan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and some other places, the holy month has officially begun for some today on April 13. Netizens share Ramzan wishes, greetings, Ramadan Kareem messages and Chand Mubarak HD images with quotes. "Ramzan Mubarak" messages take over Twitter as the holy month begins in some parts of the world after the moon sighting. You can also check out some shayari (poetry), Urdu messages, wishes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp DP and Facebook images to send to your loved ones. Below are some of the Ramadan 2021 Chand Mubarak HD images & Ramzan wishes you can download for free and send to your loved ones:

