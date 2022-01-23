After independence, the constitution came into force in India on January 26, 1950. Republic Day is celebrated as the foundation day of the Constitution in the country. The first Republic Day of the country was celebrated on January 26, 1950. After which every year it is celebrated with great gaiety and happiness. This year the 73rd Republic Day will be celebrated in the country. On the occasion of Republic Day, a grand parade is organized at India Gate, Delhi. In which the team of all the three forces of the country (Army, Navy, Air Force) participate. Along with this, tableaux showing glimpses of different states of the country are also displayed. The President of the country hoists the flag at India Gate on Republic Day. The Constitution of India came into force on this day, so today is celebrated as a national festival. Therefore, on this special day, we congratulate our friends, family and relatives on Republic Day. So on Republic Day 2022 send Quotes, Republic Day Messages, Greetings and Photos by Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and GIFs.

Republic Day is celebrated as a national festival in the country. On this day in India, the Government of India Act (1935) was repealed and the new constitution was passed and implemented. After the constitution was framed, the committee submitted it to the Constituent President on November 26, 1949. After which, Republic Day started on January 26, 1950, officially implementing the Constitution. Republic Day 2022 Patriotic Songs For Schools & Colleges Functions: 5 Bollywood Desh-Bhakti Geet to Celebrate The Day With Pride (Watch Videos).

The constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, by the Constituent Assembly of India to become an independent republic, but it came into force on January 26, 1950. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar (B. R. Ambedkar) prepared the constitution in two years, 11 months and 18 days and dedicated it to the nation. Our constitution is considered to be the largest constitution in the world. The President of the Constituent Assembly that created it was Bhimrao Ambedkar. At the same time, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad etc. were the main members of this assembly. To celebrate the day you can send these Happy Republic Day 2022 Wishes, Patriotic Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, 'Jai Hind' HD Images, Telegram Messages, Signal Greetings and Facebook GIFs to Celebrate India’s 73rd Gantantra Diwas:

Happy Republic Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Should Be Proud That You Are an Indian Because Those Who Are Born in This Great Country Are Truly Blessed. Happy Republic Day 2022.

Happy Republic Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Join Our Hands and Work Together To Protect Our Nations From All the Social Evils That Are Tarnishing Its Greatness. I Wish You a Very Happy Republic Day 2022.

Happy Republic Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rejoice in the Glory of the Nation and Do Not Forget To Thank the Soldiers, Who Are Vigilance and Sacrifice Keeps Us Safe. I Wish You a Very Happy Republic Day 2022.

Happy Republic Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Some Like Sunday, Some Like Monday, But I Like One Day And That Is Republic Day. Wishing You All Happy Republic Day 2022.

Happy Republic Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Proud That You Are an Indian Because Lucky Are Those Who Are Born in This Great Country. Happy Republic Day 2022.

Hope you liked this message and quotes. You can share them with anyone through social media and make this festival of the nation special. This time the number of guests and spectators in the Republic Day celebrations will be less. Everyone will have to follow social distancing and wear a mask because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

