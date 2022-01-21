India will mark its 73rd Republic Day on 26th January 2022. It was on this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, replacing the Government of India Act as governing document of India. This momentous day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour in different educational institutions. Known for its culture and beautiful heritage, India has excelled in technological and economical aspects as well. To honour the date, flag hoisting, fancy dress competitions, skits, Republic Day debates, and speeches, youth parliaments, and cultural performances are organised in schools and universities. Republic Day 2022 Decoration Ideas For Schools & Colleges: Tricolour Balloons and DIY Paper Craft Decor Tips To Spark The Spirit of Patriotism (Watch Videos).

It is a day when most of the families wake up early to watch the much-awaited annual parade and numerous Republic day special programs on their television sets. Whether you are a student or you work for a corporate firm, celebrating Republic Day is constant and should be done with utmost priority. One thing which remains common in celebration is music. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patriotism inside you. Moreover, we have selected top Bollywood songs that can also be used for dance and choir group performances in schools and colleges. Have a look:

1. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

The melodious song from the movie Swadesh has all the qualities to raise patriotic goosebumps with its motivating lyrics and the background instrumentals.

2. Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe

The powerful track from the movie Lakshya is full of patriotism. Sung in the soulful voices of Kunal Ganjawala, the song showcases the tough life of soldiers on the border.

3. Teri Mitti

The sentimental song honors the sacrifice of brave soldiers for their motherland and it is a perfect song for the historic day.

4. Chak De India

The evergreen patriotic song will surely give the audience an adrenaline boost.

5. Ae Watan

The song written by veteran legend poet Gulzar hits the heart at the correct spot. The track was sung in mesmerizing voices of Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan.

These tracks remind us of our golden past, our rich heritage, and the supreme sacrifices by the brave heroes of our Nation to protect the country. So as you gear to celebrate Republic Day don't forget to add these patriotic tunes to your playlist.

