Shab-e-Miraj is the Islamic festival to commemorate the night when the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) ascended to the Heavens. This year it will be celebrated on March 11, 2021. It falls every year on 27th Rajab as per the Muslim calendar. On the night of Shab-e-Miraj also known as Al Isra wal Miraj is observed by reciting Holy Quran and praying Namaz all night. Miraj took place approximately 10-12 years after the Prophet (S.A.W.) received revelation from Allah. This was a time of great sorrow and grief for the Prophet (S.A.W.) because of the recent deaths of his beloved wife Khadijah (R.A.) and his uncle Abu Talib. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for Happy Shab-e-Miraj 2021 HD images, wallpapers, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers and SMS to celebrate the night of the journey.

Shab-e-Miraj is the night when the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) travelled on the back of a winged baby-horse-like white beast, known as Buraq, to 'the farthest mosque'. By tradition, this mosque, which came to represent the physical world, was identified as the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. At Masjid-e-Aqsa, Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) is said to have led the other prophets in prayer. These events are mentioned in Surah al-Isra of the Holy Quran. Shab-e-Miraj Date 2021, History and Significance: Know All About 'The Night of Ascent'.

This year on Shab-e-Miraj due to the pandemic situation, there might be a possibility of you not meeting your relatives. In that case, you can send out Shab-e-Miraj messages, Islamic quotes, wallpapers, greetings and WhatsApp stickers which is available for free download below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tonight Is Shab-e-Miraj. Remember Me in Your Prayers. May Allah Provide You With Solace, Bundles of Happiness, Health and Wealth Throughout the Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak to You and Your Family. Remember Me in Your Prayers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah’s Blessings Be With You and Your Family on This Occasion. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Duas Be Accepted and Sins Be Forgiven. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

How to Download Shab-e-Miraj WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Get creative this Shab-e-Miraj by downloading amazing WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak, may Almighty Allah bless us all with good health and prosperity.

