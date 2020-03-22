Shab-e-Miraj 2020 Mubarak Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send on Holy Night of Isra

Shab e Miraj wishes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Tonight marks a holy occasion for Muslims all over the world as it is the Shab e Miraj. Also spelt as Shab e Meraj, it signifies the night on which Prophet Muhammad ascended to heavens from the Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah. It is marked on the 27th night of the holy month of Rajab of Islamic Calendar. This year, Shab e Miraj 2020 will be marked on the night of March 22. On this auspicious occasion, people do send out their messages of happiness and special greetings. Ahead of Shab e-Miraj 2020, we have made a collection of WhatsApp messages and HD images and greetings. You can download these wishes for free and send them via Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or even as SMS. Shab-e-Miraj 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Isra SMS, Status, Pics And Greetings to Remember Prophet Mohammed's Journey to Heaven.

Shab e Miraj literally translates to "The Night of Ascent". It is believed that Prophet Muhammad reached closest to the Almighty Allah. He gained a fountain of knowledge and returned back to the Earth to impart it to his followers. This night is thus very holy observance for people of the Muslim community and in several places, special prayers are held tonight. You can also pass on your greetings to your friends and family by wishing them Shab e Miraj Mubarak. We have made you a collection of such messages, greetings and images which are available for free download.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak to you and your family. Remember me in your prayers.

May Allah's blessings be with you and your family on this occasion. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

Rab e Kainaat Se Dua Hai Ke Aaj Jab Muqaddar Likha Jaey To ALLAH PAK Har Dukh, Burai, Pareshani, Gham, Beemari, aur Nuqsaan Se Aap Ko aur hum sub ko Maaf Farmaye. Shab-e-Meraj.

May all your Duas be Accepted and Sins be Forgiven. Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak!



On this day, people seek Allah's blessings and help the needy and doing good deeds.