Ugadi, also known as Samvatsaridi, is the Hindu New Year's Day in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. It falls in April of the Gregorian calendar. As we celebrate Ugadi 2022 or Telugu New Year 2022, here's a collection of Happy Ugadi 2022 greetings, Ugadi messages, Happy Ugadi images, WhatsApp stickers, SMS, GIFs, Facebook status, wishes and wallpapers for family and friends.

Ugadi is observed on the first day of the month of Chaitra of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2. Ugadi is derived from Sanskrit words "Yuga" and "Adi," which mean age and beginning. Therefore, it refers to the beginning of new age. As you celebrate Ugadi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. You can download the latest Ugadi 2022 WhatsApp stickers online from the Play Store. HERE is the download link. And you can download the rest of Ugadi greetings, messages, wishes, images and HD wallpapers below. 5 Delectable Customary Ugadi Dishes To Celebrate Telugu New Year (Watch Recipe Videos).

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, May Your Enemies Become Friends, the Darkness of Negativity Fade Away From Your Life, and You Discover a New Happy Person Within You. Happy Ugadi 2022.

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Ugadi 2022. Welcome This New Year With Anticipation, New Hopes and Eagerness.

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope This New Year Fills You With Positive Energy, Enthusiasm, and Gratitude. Warm Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Ugadi 2022.

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year All Your Dreams Turn Into Reality And All Your Efforts Into Great Achievements. Happy Ugadi 2022!

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cheers to a New Beginning and an Exciting Year Ahead. Happy Ugadi to You!

On this day, people celebrate by drawing colourful patterns on the floor called Muggulu. They decore the doors of the house with mango leaves known as torana. They visit their family and friends and greet them with gifts and sweets. Here are some beautiful messages for Ugadi 2022 that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

An exceptional food known as Pachadi is prepared by people celebrating the festival. It is a fantastic festive food that combines all flavours- sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent and piquant. According to the traditions, this dish is a reminder that one must expect experiences of different flavours in the coming new year. As you prepare yourself for the festival, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Ugadi 2022.

