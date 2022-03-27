The south Indian states of India like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka usher in the New Year as per the dates mentioned in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The beginning of the year for the Telegu community is celebrated as Ugadi or Yugadi. For 2022, Ugadi will be commemorated on Saturday, 2 April. On the holy day of Yugadi new Samvatsara, which is a cycle of sixty years, starts. According to the Hindu belief, Lord Brahma, the creator of the whole Universe started creating the earth on this auspicious day. Thence, people worship God Brahma on the Ugadi day and also keep fast. People bathe with oil before sunrise and decorate the entrance door and windows with fresh mango and neem leaves. Ugadi 2022 Greetings & Telugu New Year Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, HD Wallpapers for Telegram & Facebook Status, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate Yugadi.

Ugadi literally means the origination of New Year. For the same reason, people greet each other as Happy Telugu New Year during the date. Apart from performing the long-established Puja ritual and cooking traditional dishes like Perugu Garelu and Paramannam, people also clean their house ahead of the celebration. The entrance of the house is also decorated with lovely Muggulu patterns, colourful rangolis, and Kolam designs with different combinations of dots. The rangoli designs are drawn after sprinkling the area with cow dung mixed with water. If you are searching for the latest and easy peasy Ugadi Muggulu ideas, then we have got you covered below. Ugadi 2022 Food: From Bevu Bella To Kosambari, 5 Delectable Customary Dishes To Celebrate Telugu New Year (Watch Videos).

Ugadi 2022 Muggulu Designs

Creative Rangoli Ideas For Ugadi 2022

Ugadi 2022 Special Kolam Patterns

Parrot Rangoli Tutorial For Ugadi 2022

Flower Kolam Pattern For Ugadi 2022

The significance and popularity of drawing Muggulus and Rangoli designs during any auspicious festival have remained unaffected over the years. As rangoli harbinger good fortune and welcome prosperity and happiness. Science says, that when you come in contact with different colours, then the energy vibrated by them affects your physical and mental issues. That's why making Kolam during the New Year's celebration is important.

