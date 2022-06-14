Vat Purnima Vrat 2022 will be celebrated on June 14. This annual commemoration, which is observed a fortnight after Vat Savitra Vrat is observed in North India, is focused on retelling the story of Satyavan and Savitri and is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Kumaon. To mark Vat Purnima Vrat 2022, people are sure also to share Happy Vat Purnima 2022 greetings, Vat Purnima Vrat 2022 wishes and messages, and Vat Purnima WhatsApp Stickers. Happy Vat Purnima Vrat 2022 Facebook Status Pictures and more with family and friends. Vat Purnima 2022 Outfit Ideas: 10 Traditional Looks by Indian Actresses That You Can Take Inspiration From for Hindu Festival.

Vat Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. Similar to Vat Savitri Vrat, married women observe a stringent fast on this day, praying for the long and healthy life of their partners. Vat Purnima 2022 celebrations will begin with the observance of a stringent fast where people seek the blessings of the almighty and ask for a happy and healthy life for their beloved partners. Vat Purnima Vrat observance is focused on the story of Savitri Satyavan from the Mahabharata. Vat Purnima 2022 Messages in Marathi & HD Images: Share Facebook Greetings, SMS, Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages on Jyeshtha Purnima.

During the Vat Purnima Vrat observance, people often get together with the community, read the Savitry Satyavan Vat Purnima Katha and sing songs to praise the almighty. According to folklore, Savitri managed to free Satyavan from the grasps of the God of Death - Yama, using nothing but her wit and presence of mind. The fast helps thousands of married women to seek similar protection for their families. As we celebrate Vat Purnima Vrat 2022, here are some Happy Vat Purnima 2022 greetings, Vat Purnima Vrat 2022 wishes and messages, and Vat Purnima WhatsApp Stickers. Happy Vat Purnima Vrat 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Vat Purnima Bring You and Your Husband Even Closer and May You Share the Most Beautiful Bond. Happy Vat Purnima.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Day of Vat Purnima Puja Make the Bond of Our Marriage Stronger Than Ever! Happy Vat Purnima Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pray, the Sindoor Adorns the Forehead of Every Woman. Let God Bless Every Vratin’s Husband With a Long and a Happy Married Life. Happy Vat Purnima Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Secret of a Happy Marriage Is Finding the Right Person. You Know They’re Right If You Love to Be With Them All the Time. You Are Lucky to Have the Right Woman by Your Side! Happy Vat Purnima Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vat Purnima Puja Is a Celebration of Our Marriage and Your Long Life. I Promise You Will Remember This One for the Rest of Your Life.

Vat Purnima Vrat also offers married Hindu women in Maharashtra, Goa, Kumaon and Gujarat to dress up in colourful clothes that capture their marital bliss, and they pray to Goddess Parvati with immense dedication. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Vat Purnima 2022!

