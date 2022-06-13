Vat Purnima 2022 falls on June 14, Tuesday. It is one of the most celebrated festivals observed by married Hindu women, particularly in the western state of India, Maharashtra. On this auspicious occasion, ladies observe a day-long fast (vrat) for their husband's well-being and long life. They also indulge in dressing up, and newlywed women adorn Solah Shringar or sixteen embellishments such as bindi, mehndi, earrings, flowers in hair, necklaces, rings, anklets and so on. Bright-coloured traditional outfits are mostly worn on this day. To make Vat Purnima 2022 memorable for all the females observing the fast, we bring a collection of 10 celebrity-inspired looks that they can take inspiration from—wishing all these beautiful women a very Happy Vat Purnima. Vat Purnima 2022 Messages in Marathi & HD Images: Share Facebook Greetings, SMS, Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages on Jyeshtha Purnima.
1. Katrina Kaif In Stunning Burnt Orange Saree With Full-Sleeved Blouse
2. Parineeti Chopra in Printed Saree With a Belt
3. Alia Bhatt in Red-Yellow Saree With Solid Red Blouse
4. Isha Talwar in Mustard Coloured Bandhani Print Saree
5. Madhuri Dixit in Paithani Weave
6. Nayanthara Cuts a Fine Figure in Nine Yards of Elegance
7. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Looks Divine In This Traditional Outfit
8. Mouni Roy in Red and Golden Saree
9. Kajal Aggarwal Looks Incredible in This Ethnic Look
10. Shweta Tiwari Keeps It Fuss Free Yet So Beautiful in Orange-Pink Ensemble
