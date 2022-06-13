Vat Purnima 2022 falls on June 14, Tuesday. It is one of the most celebrated festivals observed by married Hindu women, particularly in the western state of India, Maharashtra. On this auspicious occasion, ladies observe a day-long fast (vrat) for their husband's well-being and long life. They also indulge in dressing up, and newlywed women adorn Solah Shringar or sixteen embellishments such as bindi, mehndi, earrings, flowers in hair, necklaces, rings, anklets and so on. Bright-coloured traditional outfits are mostly worn on this day. To make Vat Purnima 2022 memorable for all the females observing the fast, we bring a collection of 10 celebrity-inspired looks that they can take inspiration from—wishing all these beautiful women a very Happy Vat Purnima. Vat Purnima 2022 Messages in Marathi & HD Images: Share Facebook Greetings, SMS, Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages on Jyeshtha Purnima.

1. Katrina Kaif In Stunning Burnt Orange Saree With Full-Sleeved Blouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

2. Parineeti Chopra in Printed Saree With a Belt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

3. Alia Bhatt in Red-Yellow Saree With Solid Red Blouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

4. Isha Talwar in Mustard Coloured Bandhani Print Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punit Balana (@punitbalanaofficial)

5. Madhuri Dixit in Paithani Weave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

6. Nayanthara Cuts a Fine Figure in Nine Yards of Elegance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

7. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Looks Divine In This Traditional Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

8. Mouni Roy in Red and Golden Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

9. Kajal Aggarwal Looks Incredible in This Ethnic Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

10. Shweta Tiwari Keeps It Fuss Free Yet So Beautiful in Orange-Pink Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)