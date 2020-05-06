Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 Images in Marathi & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Vesak Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha! (File Image)

Buddha Jayanti commemorates the birth of the Prince Siddhartha Gautama who later became Gautama Buddha. According to Buddhism, Lord Buddha attained enlightenment while meditating under a sacred fig tree at Bodhgaya, in Bihar. He is believed to have given his first sermon in Sarnath, Varanasi. Buddha is believed to have passed away at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. As we observe Buddha Jayanti 2020, we bring to you Buddha Jayanti HD Images in Marathi, Happy Buddha Purnima 2020 Images in Marathi and Marathi Buddha Jayanti wishes, Buddha Jayanti Marathi wallpapers which you can free download online. Buddha Purnima 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Vesak WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs & SMS to Celebrate Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

Buddha’s Birthday is observed with grandeur festivities and in high spirits across East-Asian countries. Devotees organise events and activities amidst grand fanfare. The day is also called as ‘Buddha Purnima’ and ‘Buddha Jayanti’ in different parts of India. It is said that Gautam Buddha on the same date, i.e. May 7; hence, some of the followers of Buddhism, observe this day as Vesak. Buddha Purnima 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Vesak Day GIF Greetings, Quotes, SMS to Send on Buddha Jayanti.

People can share these best 2020 Buddha’s Birthday wishes and greetings in the form of text messages, picture messages, and SMSes too. If you want to have even more creative options in hand, then you will have to download these HD festive greetings and convert them into GIFs and videos.

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You And Your Family a Very Happy Buddha Purnima 2020! Buddha Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers For Buddha Purnima?

Another substitute to the following options is to use Stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have become popular chat platforms over the years in India. You can download Buddha Purnima and Vesak Day stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store. HERE is the link to download.

In India, it was BR Ambedkar who began the tradition of observing Buddha’s birthday as a public holiday, during his stint as a Law Minister. The states of Maharashtra, Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal are the regions, where the celebrations are larger-than-life. The day holds a historical and cultural significance for Buddhists, as it commemorates the birth, enlightenment (nirvana), and death (parinirvana) of Gautama Buddha.