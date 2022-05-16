The full moon day of the Baisakh month is celebrated as Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti. The day is annually marked as part of a festival called Vesak, which combines the three key events of Lord Buddha's life which are his birth, enlightenment, and death. Buddha Jayanti 2022 falls on Monday, 16th May. The holy occasion is celebrated by Buddhists and the Hindu community as per the dates in the Asian Lunisolar calendars. Families celebrate Buddha Purnima by devouring themselves to the teachings and life lessons given by the Awakened One and also some people wear white robes and only eat vegetarian food on and around Vesak. Distributing Kheer, a sweet dish made up of rice and milk is also popular during Buddha Day and some devotees also give money, food or essential goods to organizations that help the poor, needy and the elderly and sick beings. When Is Buddha Purnima 2022? Know Date, Traditions, Tithi and Significance of Vesak Day Celebrating Gautama Buddha’s Birthday.

Buddha Jayanti marks the birth date of Lord Buddha and this year is believed to be His 2584th Birth Anniversary. The public holiday for Buddha Jayanti in India was initiated by B. R. Ambedkar when he was the minister of law and justice. The auspicious festival is one of the most sacred Buddhist, religious events in honour of the ‘Enlightened One’ who has transcended ‘Karma’, and got liberated from the cycle of birth and rebirth. For spreading the spiritual message and important life lessons of the Buddha, we have brought to WhatsApp messages, HD Images, quotes and everything essential for the pious date.

Happy Buddha Jayanti 2022 Greetings

Buddha Purnima 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: Aroghyam Oka Goppa Varam, Santrupti Oka Goppa Sampada, Viswassam Manchi Bandhavaim. Happy Buddha Jayanti

Vesak 2022 HD Images

Buddha Purnima 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Image Reads: Light a Lamp for Somebody and It Will Also Brighten Your Path. - Lord Buddha

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 Messages

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Buddha Bless Us With Peace, Joy, Prosperity and Happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Buddha Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Status

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022 SMS (File Image)

Status Reads: Peace Comes From Within. Do Not Seek It Without - Gautam Buddha

Buddha Jayanti 2022 Pictures

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Buddha Enlighten You on the Path of Truth And Peace. Happy Buddha Purnima.

The ideologies of Buddhism started to spread and gain popularity due to its teachings and message of non-violence. It tells about the right way to live a healthy and balanced life. The particular religion explains the concepts that were very much in keeping with both traditional and modern ideas of progress.

