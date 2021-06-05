Every year on June 5, World Environment Day takes place to celebrate nature and to highlight the importance of protecting the environment worldwide. In India, World Environment Day is celebrated as Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas. As we ready to observe World Environment Day 2021, we bring you a collection of messages, greetings, quotes, wishes and images. Here we have listed out some of the best World Environment Day 2021 quotes, Eco Day wishes, and Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas greetings to celebrate mother nature. People also organise several workshops and events to celebrate the day.

This year, Pakistan will be the global host for World Environment Day 2021 celebration. 'Ecosystem Restoration' is the theme of World Environment Day 2021. Last year, the theme of World Environment Day was 'Celebrate Biodiversity'. This year, people will also see the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration on World Environment Day 2021.

However, this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the celebration of World Environment Day 2021 will be totally different. However, to educate people about the importance of nature one can share across the best motivational quotes, greetings, WhatsApp stickers, and HD images. And if you are someone who is looking for some best motivational World Environment Day 2021 quotes, greeting, images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, and HD images to send to your family members, friends, and colleagues, then you have to the right place.

World Environment Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Give Our Generation a Healthy and Green Environment. Happy World Environment Day.

World Environment Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If Today We Nurture Nature, It’ll Give a Beautiful Future. Let’s Take Proper Steps To Make a Green Environment.

World Environment Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy World Environment Day to You All. Today Is the Day To Remind Us How Important It Is To Save the Earth.

World Environment Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Environment Day to Everyone. Any Day Can Be the Best Day To Pamper Nature. Let’s Keep the World Green and Healthy.

World Environment Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Gift We Can Give the Earth Is Planting More and More Trees. Happy World Environment Day.

Happy World Environment Day 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Greetings, Quotes, Messages To Commemorate the Day

How to Download World Environment Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

If you are an Android user then you can download the latest WhatsApp Stickers for World Environment Day 2021 from Play Store. To download special World Environment Day 2021 wallpapers and stickers along with greetings, wishes, images, and messages, HERE is the download link.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2021 07:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).