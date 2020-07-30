Bakrid or Eid al-Adha is a Muslim festival observed across the countries. The religious observance commemorates the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim wherein he was ready to sacrifice his only son when asked by God. Bakra Eid hence is the remembrance of the unconditional obedience and dedication that the prophet displayed. Bakra Eid is also known as Hari Raya Haji which means "great day of the haj" in Malay. It is also known as Aidiladha or the Great Day of Sacrifice in Singapore. They send each other Hari Raya Haji wishes and messages as a greeting on the occasion. So, we bring to you Hari Raya Haji WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF Images, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS. Eid al-Adha Images and Bakrid Mubarak HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Eid ul-Adha 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages and SMS.

On Bakra Eid 2020, people wish their near friends, family and relatives by saying Eid Mubarak or Happy Bakrid. Eid al-Adha is also the final day of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage which Muslims undertake to Makkah once in a lifetime. Muslims visit their friends and family on Eid and exchange pleasantries on the festival. They attend the mosque for special prayers and greet each other saying Eid Mubarak. Eid ul-Adha 2020 on July 31 and end on the evening of August 1. Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Bakrid Mubarak With WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook GIF Greetings to Family And Friends.

Muslims sacrifice an animal representing the act of obedience by Prophet Ibrahim. The meat is then divided into three parts with the first being given to family, friends and neighbours; second for the poor and the third one for the family. An array of dishes are prepared on the day alongside desserts.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Phoolon Ki Tarah Haste Raho, Bhawro Ki Tarah Gungunao, Allah Ka Ho Naam Labon Par, Jamkar Ye Eid Manao! Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Facebook Greetings Read: Tamanna Aap Ki Sab Puri Ho Jaye, Ho Aapka Muqaddar Itna Roshan Ki, Aamin Kahne Se Pehle Hi Aapki Har Dua Kabul Ho Jaye. Aap Sabhi Ko Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dua Ke Liye Uthe Hath, Na Kisi Ko Nuksan Pahunchaayen, Aaj Is Mubarak Din Par, Hum Ye Eidi Paayen. Eid Ul-Adha Mubarak!

Facebook Greetings Read: Na Zuban Se… Na Dimag Se… Na Nigahon Se… Na Gifts Se… Aapko Eid ul-Adha Mubarak Ho Direct Dil Se!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Iss Eid ul-Adha, Khuda Ki Sab Par Ho Meharbani, Karde Maf Hum Logo Ki Sare Nafarmani! Bakrid Mubarak

How to Download Hari Raya Haji WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people send festive greetings through it. You can also download Hari Raya Haji WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. As the festival approaches we wish everyone a great Eid in advance!

