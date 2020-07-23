Hariyali Teej 2020 Greetings and Shravan Teej HD Images: Hariyali Teej is one of the most significant ‘Teej’ festivals for married women in Indian culture. The festive event of Hariyali Teej will be observed on July 23 this year, i.e. Thursday. Married women are said to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this auspicious day for a blissful married life. People send across Hariyali Teej wishes and greetings to their loved ones to celebrate this Shravan festival. If you are searching for the latest Hariyali Teej 2020 greetings, Shravan Teej HD images, romantic Hariyali Teej wishes in Hindi, Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 greetings, Hariyali Teej 2020 messages in Hindi, then you have to the right place. Husbands can send these lovely wishes and messages to their wife as they observe this auspicious fast (vrat) for them. Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes & Shravan Teej HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Greetings, SMS and Lord Shiva-Parvati Photos to Send on the Festival Day.

People can send across these best Hariyali Teej 2020 greetings and wishes to their friends, family, relatives, etc. via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram messages, Snapchat stories, Telegram messages, etc. Hariyali Teej wishes are especially shared across by married women to show their love and care for their husbands.

To add festive flavour to the occasion, people can also share these latest Hariyali Teej 2020 HD greetings with their dear ones via text messages, picture messages and SMSes as well. Also, you can download these newest 2020 Hariyali Teej wishes and greetings, convert them into making beautiful GIFs and videos.

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaya re Aaya, Hariyali Teej Ka Tyohar Hai Aaya, Sang Mein Khushiyan Aur, Dher Sara Pyaar Hai Laya, Hariyali Teej Ki Dher Saari Shubhkamnaiye.

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chandan Ki Khusboo, Badalon Ki Fuhar, Ap Sabhi Ko Mubarak Ho Teej Ka Tyohar. Hariyali Teej Ki Shubhkamnaye.

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kachi- Pakki Neem Ki Nimboli, Sawan Jaldi Aayo Re, Mharo Dil Dhadka Jaaye, Saawan Jaldi Aayo Re. Hariyali Teej Ki Hardik Badhai.

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vrat Teej Ka Hai Bahut Hi Madhur Pyaar Ka, Dil Ki Shraddha or Sachey Vishwas Ka, Bichhiya Pairon Mein Ho Mathe Par Bindiya, Har Janam Mein Milan Ho Hamare Piya, Hariyali Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Happy Hariyali Teej (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teej Ka Tyohaar Hai Umango Ka Tyohaar, Phool Khile Hai Baaghon Mein, Barish Ki Hai Fuhaar, Dil Se Aap Sab Ko Ho Mubarak, Pyara Ye Hariyali Teej Ka Tyohaar. Happy Hariyali Teej 2020!

How to Download Hariyali Teej WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can share these fantastic Hariyali Teej 2020 greetings on other popular social media platforms. Another option to wish Hariyali Teej 2020 would be by downloading latest stickers from WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers and share it on respective chat apps. HERE is the download link. We wish you a very Happy Hariyali Teej 2020!

