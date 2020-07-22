Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes & Shravan Teej HD Images: Hariyali Teej or Shravan Teej will be celebrated on July 23, Thursday. Hariyali Teej, as the name suggests, motivates women to dress up in green coloured attire. Green, which is considered to be the colour of prosperity, plays a key role in this celebration as well. While traditional married women got together and exchanged gifts with their in-laws while keeping a strict fast. This year the celebrations are bound to be different. Many might turn to send Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 greetings, Hariyali Teej wishes in Hindi and Shravan Teej 2020 images, Hariyali Teej Ki Shubhkamnaye messages in Hindi, Hariyali Teej 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status pictures with their friends and family. Hariyali Teej Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Hariyali Teej 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Hariyali Teej is mainly celebrated by North Indians, mainly from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, as well as Hindus in Nepal. The celebrations have been significant for traditional Hindus and are said to bring bliss and prosperity into the lives of these married women and their families. It signifies the day that Goddess Parvati's ask of being together with Lord Shiva was finally fulfilled. We hope that this Hariyali Teej 2020 strengthens your journey of togetherness.

And on that happy note, we bring you a plethora of wishes and greetings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Teej Light Up for You the Hopes of Happy Times, and Dreams for a Year Full of Smiles! Happy Hariyali Teej.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Swings of Joy Fill Your Heart With Love, Happiness and Abundant Fortune! Happy Hariyali Teej 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teej Is Meant to Celebrate the Goals and Achievement That Make Your Life Full of Happiness. The Idols You Believe in, the Dream You Love the Best. Happy Hariyali Teej 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Magic of This Teej Bring Lots of Happiness in Your Life, and You Celebrate It With Your Loved Ones, and It Fills Your Heart With Love. Happy Hariyali Teej.

How to Download Hariyali Teej WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Hariyali Teej WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link. People can send across these best Hariyali Teej 2020 greetings and wishes to their friends, family, relatives, etc. via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram messages, Snapchat stories, Telegram messages, etc. Hariyali Teej wishes are especially shared across by married women to show their love and care for their husbands. Happy Hariyali Teej!

