Hartalika Teej is a fast observed by Hindu women during the monsoon season. Women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital harmony. It is considered auspicious and celebrated with grandeur. The day is of much importance for the people of North Indian states. Hartalika Teej 2020 falls on August 21. On Hartalika Teej, observe a fast, dress up, adorn their palms with henna. They spend the day singing hymns and praises to Gods. Various cultural events are also held within women. Hartalika Teej falls on Hasta Nakshatra in the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. As Hartalika Teej 2020 approaches, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the day. It also includes Hartalika Teej WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Instagram Stories, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages And SMS. You can send these Hartalika Teej HD Images to your loved wishing them on the festival. Hartalika Teej 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Worship Goddess Parvati.

It is said that on Hartalika Teej women worship Gauri-Shankar to bring in good luck and harmony in their lives. They observe a fast just like Goddess Parvati who fasted for Lord Shiva, as per Hindu mythology. Young girls looking for prospective husbands also fast on Hartalika Teej. As we celebrate the festival, here are some of the Hartalika Teej wishes, photos of Shiva and Parvati to send on the day. Hartalika Teej 2020 Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Vrat Katha: Fasting for Teej? Holy Shiv-Parvati Mantras and Auspicious Things to Do on This Day.

Hartalika Teej Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Hartalika Teej Fill Your Life With Joy and Ecstasy, Ensure the Health and Happiness of Your Spouse and Children, and Purify Your Body and Soul. A Very Happy Hartalika Teej to All!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Here’s a Message for All Husbands: Fast With Your Wife and Pray for Her Long Life Too, for What Is the Point of Having a Long Life if You Cannot Enjoy It With Your Beloved Wife? Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hartalika Teej GIF!

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Hartalika Teej 2020

Hartalika Teej 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Read: I Hope Your Prayers and Fasting Go Successfully and You Have a Very Happy and Successful Teej Filled With Blessings. May Your Marriage Last Long and Be Filled With Blessings!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2020(Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: If Hartalika Teej Teaches Us Anything, It Teaches Us That You Should Follow Your Heart and Marry the One You’re Meant to Be With, for You Deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to All!

Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Hartalika Teej Fill Your Life With Joy and Ecstasy, Ensure the Health and Happiness of Your Spouse and Children, and Purify Your Body and Soul. A Very Happy Hartalika Teej to All!

Watch Video: Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes, Messages and Images to Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

How to Download Hartalika Teej WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people use the medium to send wishes and images. You can also download Hartalika Teej WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store and send it to your loved ones. We wish you all a Happy Hartalika Teej!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 07:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).