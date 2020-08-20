The auspicious occasion of Hartalika Teej 2020 is on August 21. It is observed on a large scale in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Dedicated to Lord Shiva’s wife, Goddess Parvati, Hartalika Teej is significantly celebrated by married women, praying for the long life of their husbands. You can make this festival even more memorable by sharing Hartalika Teej 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. In addition, we also bring you the direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. These Hartalika Teej messages are also perfect for your Facebook posts and greetings, as you worship Goddess Parvati.

There are various types of Teej celebrations—Haryali Teej, Kajri Teej and Hartalika Teej, which is considered most auspicious. Women worship Goddess Parvati, and seek for her blessings, praying for their partner’s longer life. Hartalika Teej is celebrated, a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. You can celebrate the festival by sharing Hartalika Teej 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. In addition, these Hartalika Teej greetings, messages and GIFs are also perfect for Facebook and Instagram posts and SMS texts as well.

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: May the Festival of Hartalika Teej Fill Your Life With Joy and Ecstasy, Ensure the Health and Happiness of Your Spouse and Children, and Purify Your Body and Soul. A Very Happy Hartalika Teej to All!

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Aaya re Aaya, Hartalika Teej Ka Tyohar Hai Aaya, Sang Mein Khushiyan Aur, Dher Sara Pyaar Hai Laya, Hartalika Teej Ki Dher Saari Shubhkamnaiye.

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Chandan Ki Khusboo, Badalon Ki Fuhar, Aap Sabhi Ko Mubarak Ho Teej Ka Tyohar. Hartalika Teej Ki Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: May the Blessings of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati Bring Joy and Love Into Your Marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Hartalika Teej ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

How to Download Hartalika Teej 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like many other festivals, WhatsApp has also unveiled stickers dedicated to Hartalika Teej. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Hartalika Teej 2020 HD images and wallpapers will be useful to you while celebrating the festival.

