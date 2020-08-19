Hartalika Teej, which falls on the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month, will be celebrated on August 21 this year. This fast is celebrated almost all over the country, but holds a special significance in North India particularly. Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day and devotees make the idol of Shiva-Parvati using clay. They also read and listen to the story of Hartalika fast. Here we are to help you with Hartalika Teej 2020 shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, vrat Katha, holy Shiv-Parvati mantras and auspicious things to do on this day. While we are amid the coronavirus pandemic it may be impossible for people to go out and celebrate Teej but you can surely send across your loved ones these Hartalika Teej images, wishes, Hartalika Teej Images, Hartalika Puja Images, Hartalika Teej Wishes Images, Hartalika Puja 2020, Hartalika Puja Wishes in Marathi, Hartalika Teej Wishes for wife, Hartalika Teej SMS wishes, Hartalika Teej Wishes Images in Hindi, etc.

Auspicious Time (Shubh Muhurat)

Tritiya date begins - 21 August at 2:13 pm

Tritiya Date ends - 21 August till 11:02 am

Puja Muhurat in the morning - 05 to 54 minutes 08 to 30 minutes

Pooja Muhurta during Pradoshkal (evening time) - 06 to 54 minutes 09 to 06 minutes

Mythological Story (Vrat Katha) of Hartalika Teej

Hartalika is made up of two words harat and alika, harat means kidnapping and alika means saheli. A mythological tale says that Parvati ji's kidnapping takes place and she is taken to the forest so that Parvati ji's father does not marry her off against Lord Vishnu's will.

Haritalika Teej Puja Vidhi (Hartalika Teej 2020 Puja Vidhi) -

1. In Haritalika Teej, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati are worshiped.

2. First of all make an idol of the three with clay and offer tilak to Lord Ganesha and offer it to Durva.

3. After this, offer flowers, belpatras and Shamipatri to Lord Shiva and make up to Goddess Parvati.

4. Listen or read the story of Haritalika Teej Vrat after offering clothes to the three gods.

5. After this, perform aarti of Sri Ganesh and offer bhog after performing the aarti of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Hartalika Teej Mantra - Use the following mantras to pray to Bhagwati-Uma at the time of worshiping the Hatalatika Teej -

Om Umayai Namha

Om Parvatyai Namha

Om Jagadhatraya Namha

Om Jagatpratisthay Namha

Om Shantarupiniya Namha

Shivaai Namaha

Om Namah Shivay

Fasting women should keep their anger under control. To keep their anger at bay, women apply henna on their hands. Which keeps the mind calm.

It is believed that fasting women should not sleep at night. Should stay awake all night and perform Bhajan Kirtan with women. If a woman sleeps at night, it is believed that she takes the birth of a dragon next birth.

On this day the elders of the house should not be harmed in any way and should not make them unhappy. People doing this get inauspicious results.

