Hazrat Ali is known as one of the most influential people in Islam. Every year his birthday is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Muslims worldwide. Hazrat Ali'sAli's birthday 2022 will be celebrated Every 14th worldwide. People are sure to share Hazrat Ali Birthday wishes, Happy Hazrat Ali Birthday 2022 greetings and messages, Ali ibn Abu Talib Birthday WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook status pictures online.

Born in Mecca, the holiest place according to Islam, On the 13th day of Rajab'sRajab's Islamic month in 599 AD, Hazrat Ali is known to be Prophet Muhammad'sMuhammad's son-in-law. Abu Talib and Fatima bint Asda were his parents, and he was born in the precincts of Kabba in Mecca. Hazrat Ali is remembered for his bravery, valour, integrity, morals, and strong belief. He is known to be the first person to have adopted Islam as his religion. Hazrat Ali'sAli's birthday celebration is especially popular amongst Shia Muslims worldwide. At the same time, Sunni Muslims consider Hazrat Ali to be the fourth Rashidun Caliph while the Shias consider him as the first Caliph and Imam after Prophet Muhammad.

A public holiday in Uttar Pradesh in India elevation of Hazrat Ali'sAli's birthday is sure to be filled with various festivities. As we prepare to celebrate Hazrat Ali's birthday 2022, here are some Hazrat Ali Birthday wishes, Happy Hazrat Ali Birthday 2022 greetings and messages, Ali ibn Abu Talib Birthday WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online. Hazarat Ali’s Birthday 2022 Date, History and Significance: Who Was Hazrat Ali? All You Need To Know About Ali Ibn Abi Talib’s Birth Anniversary.

Hazarat Ali Jayanti 2022 Wishes

Hazarat Ali’s Birthday 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: A Man's Measure Is His Will. - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib

Happy Hazarat Ali Jayanti 2022 Messages

Hazarat Ali’s Birthday 2022 Messages (File Image)

Status Reads: He who has a Thousand Friends has not a Friend to Spare,

And he who has One Enemy will Meet him Everywhere. - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib

Ali ibn Abu Talib Birthday Greetings

Hazarat Ali Jayanti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib Quote Reads: To make One Good Action Succeed Another, is the Perfection of Goodness. - Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib

Happy Birthday Ali ibn Abu Talib HD Images

Hazarat Jayanti 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Happy Hazarat Jayanti 2022

Ali ibn Abu Talib Birthday Anniversary's SMS

Hazarat Ali’s Birthday 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Hazarat Ali's Birthday 2022

Hazrat Ali'sAli's birthday celebrations often include gatherings of the Muslim community near the mosque. People get together to offer prayers to the Almighty and remember the works of Hazrat Ali. We hope that this celebration brings love, light, and happiness to one and all.

