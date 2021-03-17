The festival of colours, Holi is approaching; however, before that, there are significant observances you must know. Holashtak is observed eight days before Holi, which starts on the Ashtami, and ends on Purnima tithi. Holi 2021 is on March 28, but before that there is eight days of inauspicious period, which is Holashtak, and on its last day, Holika Dahan is observed in most regions. In the Gregorian calendar, Holashtak falls from mid-February to mid-March, and the dates every year are different. So, when is Holashtak 2021? In this article, we bring you Holashtak dates, Ashtami tithi, time, significance, and rituals to be observed during the days of penance prior to Holi.

Holashtak 2021 Dates and Ashtami Tithi

Holashtak is observed eight days before Holi, i.e. the Ashtami tithi, Shukla Paksha Phalguna, the festival of colours. Holashtak 2021 will start on March 22 and end on March 28. The Phalguna, Shukla Ashtami tithi, begins at 7:09 am on March 21 and ends at 9:00 am on March 22. As per Drink Panchang, the Holika Dahan muhurta starts at 00:43 to 01:36 on March 28, 2021.

Holashtak: Significance and Rituals

Holashtak refers to the eight-day period, just before the celebrations of Holi. Most of the Hindu communities in India believe this period to be inauspicious. During this period, people start decorating the branch of a tree using colourful pieces of clothes. Each individual ties a piece of cloth on the branch, and it is then finally buried in the ground. Some again burn these pieces of clothes during the Holika Dahan.

On the beginning of Holashtak, a place is chosen, and on each day, small sticks are gathered and collected at the place of Holika Dahan. While the period is considered inauspicious, people are encouraged to offer donations during this time generously. Ceremonies like marriages, child naming sanskar, housewarming, and other important works are avoided during this period.

