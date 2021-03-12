The festival of Holi is just around the corner. This year the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 28. And as the day approaches, google searches for "How to make herbal colour at home" and ways to make DIY natural, organic colours has increased. Many people have skin, eye irritation, headache due to the chemical colours available in the market which make them avoid them and look for a safer alternative. We advise you not to compromise your Holi fun by opting for easy-to-make herbal colours at home with simple ingredients readily available at home.

Chemical gulals and colours usually have toxic metals that may skin allergy or eye irritation. Many times there are red rashes on the skin that turn into sores and give you major prblems. If you also want to play Holi safely, then here are some DIY organic colours and gulal that you can easily make at home and have fun on the day of Holi.

Soak the flowers of Palash overnight in water and that can help you make a very beautiful orange colour. It is believed that Lord Krishna also used to play Holi with the flowers of Palash. The colour of Tesu flowers is considered the traditional colour of Holi.

Harsingar flowers can be made orange colour by soaking them in water.

Soaking a pinch of sandalwood powder in one litre of water creates an orange colour.

You can use dried red sandalwood as gulal. This ruddy red colour is good for the skin.

Dry the flowers of Jaswanti and make its powder and add flour to increase its quantity for a perfect red colour.

Sinduria seeds are red in colour, you can make dry and wet red colour from them.

Take two teaspoons of red sandalwood powder and boil it. Add 5 litres of water and you have nice red colour for your pichkari.

Red colour can also be made by boiling pomegranate peels in water.

Easy Ways to Make Natural Colours at Home (Watch Video):

Mixing gram flour in a little turmeric can give you organic yellow. Green is considered an indicator of nature. You can make organic green colour using henna or henna powder. You can mix it with maida or flour to increase the quantity.

