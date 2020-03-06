Holi 2020 Events In Delhi & Bangalore: From Rain Dance, Pool Party To Dhol Extravaganzas, Festival Of Colours Celebration Around You!

Holi Celebrations In Delhi And Bangalore (Photo Credits: pxfuel.com)

Happy Holi 2020! This year during the festival of colours, you might want to promise yourself to not be the boring self and go out to attend amazing Holi events around your city. Right from Rain Dance parties, pool parties, water gun party to Dhol extravaganzas there are so many types of events you can head to celebrate Holi this year. The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 10 and 11 and you can choose one of these days to crash a fun event and make every moment count. This year most events are being cancelled because of the coronavirus scare. WHO has advised people to avoid crowd and events that may cause the virus to spread. Holi 2020 Events in Mumbai and Pune: Pool Parties to Colour Splash in Resorts, Check Out the Happening Places to Party on Holi.

People living in Delhi & Bangalore have hundreds of events to choose from. While most Holi parties include Rain dance and water gun. They also provide you with amazing foods and drink. Some even offer bhaang, but you'll have to check with them first. Some of these events last for the whole day while some start at night and last all night! If you are looking for Holi parties in Delhi and Bangalore, here are some options:

Holi - Festival of Colours 2020

The event will be celebrated on Tuesday, 4:30 pm at Ambria Pushpanjali, F-20, Dwarka Link Rd, Samalka New Delhi.

Holi Festival 2020 ' -Pool Party, Rain Dance, Water Play

The event will be celebrated on Tue from 10 am to 5 pm at Chattarpur Farms, 2/1, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, Dr Ambedkar Colony, Gadaipur, New Delhi

Holi Festival 2020' -Water Gun and Dhol

The event will be celebrated grom Feb 21 to Mar 9 at Ram Leela Ground, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Ramlila Ground, Chandni Chowk

New Delhi

RangRez-2020 Holi Festival

On Sun, 12–7 pm you can celebrate the RangRez-2020 Holi Festival at New Delhi

Here are Some Options in Bangalore:

HOLI 2020 - Rain And Pool Party At Fortune Select Trinity

From Sat, 7 – Tue, 10 March you can celebrate the festival at Fortune Select Trinity, 134 - 136, Road Number 1, EPIP Zone, Whitefield

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rangotsav 2020 – Bangalore`s Biggest Holi Festival

On Sun from 3:30 pm onwards, you can celebrate the event at IVYROSSA HOTEL AND RESORT, Sarjapura Main Road, Hadosiddapura, Carmelaram Post Bengaluru, Karnataka

Holi Mahotsav 2020

Tue, 10 am – 6 pm at Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Rajajinagar, 59th C Cross Rd, 4th M Block, Manjunath Nagar, Rajajinagar

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Gulal 2020

On Sun, 10 am – 3 pm at Ivy Park Venue, Next To Carmelaram Railway Crossing, Carmelaram, Janatha Colony, Sarjapur Road

Bengaluru, Karnataka

While Holi celebrations are often all fun and games but you end up ruining your skin and hair health way more than you can imagine. Checkout some skincare tips to ensure that your Holi is colourful but only while it lasts. Nothing can beat the fun quotient about Holi, you cannot ignore your skincare routine in all the madness and festivities.