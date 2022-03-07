Holi is a popular Indian festival that celebrates the spring season. It is a festival of colours that is celebrated with a lot of excitement. Indian festivals always bring alone unique delicacies. Holi is one such festival that brings along delicious food like gujiya, dahi bhalle, malpua etc. People celebrate the day by exchanging and sharing the traditional sweets meant just for the festival. As you celebrate Holi 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of food items that are loved by all during the festival of colours. How To Make Ghujiyas At Home to Celebrate The Festival of Colours

Gujiya

Gujiya is a must when it’s Holi. It has a crispy outer layer and mouth-watering stuffing. It is baked or fried and is loved by almost everyone. The festival of Holi remains incomplete without a gujiya.

Dahi Bhalle

Dhai bhalle always wins hearts. The blend of curd and spices is very flavourful and refreshing. After playing a colourful Holi, a plate of dahi bhalle is the best treat to enjoy.

Malpua

These sweet and yummy pancakes are a delight on Holi. Everyone has a different recipe for malpua. You can surely include some homemade malpua or get them from any sweet shop to make your guests happy on a festive day.

Puran Poli

The recipe of Puran Poli dates back to the 14th century. It is a typical dish made in Maharashtrian households during Holi. Holi 2022 Date in India: When Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi Will Be Celebrated? Know Significance of Dhuleti, The Festival of Colours.

Til Laddoo

Til Laddoo is a favourite in North India during Holi. They are prepared just like other laddoos and mixed with sesame seeds. Many people also twist the taste by adding some thandai to it. Holi 2022 DIY Natural Colours: Easy Ways to Make Eco-Friendly Rang and Gulal at Home and Keep Toxic Chemicals Far Away From Your Skin and Hair (Watch Videos).

Holi is a festival where people indulge in all kinds of foods. Street foods, desserts, and traditional sweets of them are made in a unique way for the preparation of the festival. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).