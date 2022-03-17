Holi 2022 will be celebrated on March 18 this year. One of the most significant Hindu celebrations, Holi celebrations begin with Holika Dahan 2022 on March 17 and the grand commemoration of Rang wali Holi will be observed on March 18. In addition to getting together with family to celebrate this festival of colours, Holi 2022 celebrations will include indulging in various delicious delicacies together as a community. People also share Happy Holi wishes, Holi 2022 greetings, Happy Holi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Holi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Holi 2022 With New WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Facebook Messages to Family & Friends.

Holi celebration has multiple reasons and folktales around it. The celebration of Rang wali Holi is said to be a commemoration of the eternal love of Radha and Krishna. It is believed that on the day of Holi, Lord Krishna played with all his Gopis and Radha with colours. The celebration is therefore especially grand in Braj areas. Every year, people get together to recreate the festival of colour with great enthusiasm. The celebration of Holi 2022 is bound to be extra special as people have been cautious about celebrating together in lieu of the pandemic. Happy Holi 2022 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Status, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, SMS, Quotes and Sayings To Celebrate the Festival of Colours and Joy.

People have already made plans for Holi 2022 to be a much more enjoyable celebration. As we prepare to celebrate Holi with all the enthusiasm this year, here are some Happy Holi wishes, Holi 2022 greetings, Happy Holi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online to celebrate with your family and friends.

Holi Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the 365 Days of the Year Be As Merry as the Day of Holi. Happy Holi!

Holi Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Holi 2022! I Wish You a Colourful Day With All Kinds of Colour, Love, and Happiness.

Holi Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All Good Health and Prosperity. May God Shower Us With His Blessings on the Occasion of Holi.

Holi Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spread the Colours of Love and Joy on the Happy Occasion of Holi. Wishing You a Very Happy Holi.

Holi Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Good Health and Happiness Be Your Strongest Allies and Never Leave You. Have a Wonderful Holi.

The celebration of Holi usually begins early in the morning as people traditionally dress up in white clothes prep their packets of gulal and other colours. Delicacies like Gujiya, Jalebi, Samosas are also made on this day. Holi is said to be the festival that welcomes spring, and the celebration often revolves around filling our life with all the colours of bliss. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Holi 2022!

