Holi festival celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha Krishna. Holi 2022 will be observed on Friday, March 18. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil. The preparations of Holi start a day before with Holika Dahan. People get together for the bonfire and perform various rituals. The main day of Holi is celebrated with colours and flowers. As you celebrate this beautiful festival of colours, we at LatestLY, have curated Happy Holi 2022 images, Holi photos, funny Holi images, Holi greetings, Happy Holi HD wallpapers, Happy Holi 2022 SMS, Holi quotes, Happy Holi messages and more that you can download and send to family and friends to send them greetings for Holi 2022. Happy Holi 2022 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Status, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, SMS, Quotes and Sayings To Celebrate the Festival of Colours and Joy.

Various delicacies are prepared by many households to celebrate the festival with family and friends. Gujiya is one common delicacy for the day. Holi is incomplete without Gujiya. Also, various food items like dahi bhalle, thandai, badam firni etc are loved by many during this time because of the transition in the season. As you celebrate the day with your near and dear ones, here are images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends to greet them at the festival. Holika Dahan 2022 Images & Choti Holi Greetings: ‘Holi Hai’ WhatsApp Status Video, Facebook Messages, Quotes, Photos, HD Wallpapers, SMS and Wishes To Send Before Rangwali Holi.

Happy Holi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Enjoy This Holi Festival, and It Turned the Best Ever You Have Enjoyed. Wishing You a Lovely Holi Full of Colours and Sweets.

Happy Holi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Is the Festival of Love and Togetherness. Enjoy the Day to the Fullest. Wishing You a Happy Holi.

Happy Holi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Fill Each Other With the Colour of Holi and the Deepest Shade of Love. Happy Holi, My Love.

Happy Holi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Holi Comes a Lot of Joy and Happiness. It Also Brings Delicious Gujiyas and Sweets. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower All His Blessings Upon You and Fill You Life With Good Deeds and Contentment. Happy Holi!

How to Download Holi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Holi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link to get the latest festive pack of Holi stickers for WhatsApp, Holi GIFs, funny Holi photos and so on.

Holi celebrates the beginning of the good spring harvest season. It has a cultural significance among various Hindu traditions of the Indian subcontinent. It marks the onset of spring and a time for people to enjoy the changing season. Beyond India, legends help explain the significance of Holi is common in some the Caribbean and South American communities of Indian origin such as Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. Here are beautiful images that you can send to one and all to send greetings for the festival of colours. Wishing everyone Happy Holi 2022!

