The much-awaited festival of colours, Holi is around the corner. The ancient Hindu festival signifies the triumph of good over evil and is all about delicious cuisines like gujiya, family get-togethers, parties, burning the effigy of Holika, dancing to the beat of old Holi folk songs, and exchanging warm greetings with loved ones. According to the Hindu calendar in 2022, Holika Dahan is on March 17, and Holi is on March 18. The festival is also associated with the eternal love of Krishna and Radha. People observe the festival of love and spring by ending and getting rid of past errors, forgiving and forgetting all the grudges, and playing with vibrant watercolors. Holi 2022 Songs Playlist: Top Five Bollywood Songs From 50s to 2020s That Will Add A Musical Touch To Your Celebration (Watch Videos).

The day of the Holi celebration is celebrated as a national holiday in India and Nepal with other regional holidays. Moreover, if you want to explore how the festival is observed in different states of India, then you should start with Vrindavan and Mathura. The festivities extend for more than a week there. The courful celebration also has part wherein women adore their hands with Mehndi by making pretty patterns and designs. If you are thinking about making one, then we have got you covered. Have a look at some of the easiest yet amazing Arabic henna ideas for front and back hand and attractive finger designs below: Holi 2022 Date in India: When Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi Will Be Celebrated? Know Significance of Dhuleti, The Festival of Colours.

Holi Special Beautiful Arabic Mehendi Design

Easy Henna Ideas For Holi 2022

Splendid Mehndi Design Patterns For Holi 2022

Creative Finger Mehndi Art For Holi 2022

Mehndi is basically associated with positive spirits and good luck. Also, if you want that your Mehndi to look darker during the Holi celebration then you can apply eucalyptus oil after washing your hands, or apply a mixture of lemon and sugar in the henna after it gets dry properly.

