Holi is known to be the second most important festival for Hindus across the world, after Diwali. Holi celebrations usually last through two days, beginning from one night to the next morning. The first day of the Holi celebration, known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi will be celebrated on March 17 this year. On the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan 2022, people are sure to share Happy Chhoti Holi wishes, Holika Dahan 2022 messages, and Greetings, Chhoti Holi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers, and Happy Holika Dahan Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. When Is Holika Dahan 2022? Know Date, Choti Holi Puja Time, Legends and Significance of Festivity Observed a Day Before Rangwali Holi.

Chhoti Holi is celebrated on the full moon day in the Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month. On this day, people celebrate the victory of good over evil by lighting a bonfire, which is known as Holika Dahan. The story of the Chhoti Holi celebration revolves around the folklore of Young Prahalad - a stoic devotee of Lord Vishnu. This story is often passed down generations on the occasion of Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi. Holi 2022 Songs Playlist: Top Five Bollywood Songs From 50s to 2020s That Will Add A Musical Touch To Your Celebration (Watch Videos).

The celebration of Chhoti Holi 2022 is especially important as the world finally seems to be heading back to normal after two years of vigilant caution. People will therefore want to give their all to have the best and most enjoyable Chhoti Holi celebration with family and friends. Sharing Happy Chhoti Holi wishes, Holika Dahan 2022 messages and Greetings, Chhoti Holi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Holika Dahan Facebook Status Pictures is a crucial part of this celebration. Holi 2022 Celebration: From Lathmar Holi To Holla Mohalla, Here's How The Colourful Festival Is Celebrated Across India.

We hope that these wishes and messages add all the colours to your Holi celebration. The celebration of Chhoti Holi involves setting up a bonfire and offering prayers and offerings like coconut etc to it. People also take pradakshinas of the bonfire as they pray for the end of all the negative and evil things in their life and seek happiness. This is followed by applying gulal or colours on one another to bring in Holi with the community. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and colourful Chhoti Holi 2022!

