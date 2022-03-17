Happy Holika Dahan 2022! Holi is a festival of colours and happiness, which is celebrated with great pomp all over India, we all know that but not many people know about Holika Dahan also known as Chhoti Holi. People try to mix sweetness in their lives by making sweets and delicacies on this day. The preparations for Holi have started in different parts of India since Mahashivratri. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 18. However, Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Deepak will be celebrated a day before on March 17, which is the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Falgun month. The next day, the festival of colours, Holi will be celebrated on the Pratipada date of Chaitra month. To wish your loved ones on this festival of victory of good over evil, we have brought you HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Photos and Wallpapers of Holika Dahan, which you can share with your loved ones to congratulate on this festival.

Let us discuss why Holika Dahan is celebrated. It all started after King Hiranyakashyap started considering himself as God out of his ego long. However, his own son Prahlad was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. Even after much persuasion by the father, when his son did not stop worshiping Lord Vishnu, Hiranyakashyap punished his son in various ways, yet Prahlad's faith and devotion did not diminish. He then ordered him to be burnt in the fire. For this the king asked his sister Holika to sit with Prahlad in the burning fire, as Holika had a boon that she would not burn in the fire. This order was followed and Holika sat in the fire with Prahlad. But astonishingly, Holika got burnt, and Prahlad escaped from Holika while meditating about Narayan. Since then this Holika festival started being celebrated. If you are looking for Holika Dahan 2022 or Choti Holi greetings messages then you are at the right place. On this special occasion, you can wish your friends-relatives and loved ones a very Happy Chhoti Holi, so we have come up with wonderful Holika Dahan Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Quotes and GIF Greetings, which you can share with your loved ones through social media.

Happy Holika Dahan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Extending Heartfelt Greetings to You And Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Holika Dahan 2022. Happy Chhoti Holi.

Happy Holika Dahan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Holi Comes a Lot of Joy and Happiness. Happy Holika Dahan 2022.

Happy Holika Dahan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holika Dahan 2022. May God Keep You Always Healthy, Contented, Happy and Give You All the Success in Life.

Happy Holika Dahan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Holika Dahan 2022. May Your Chhoti Holi Be Filled with Sweet Moments and Colourful Memories.

Happy Holika Dahan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May all the 365 Days of the Year Be As Merry And As Colourful As the Day of Holi. Happy Holika Dahan 2022.

Chhoti Holi 2022 Wishes: Messages, Quotes, Sayings, HD Images & Greetings To Celebrate Holika Dahan

We wish you a very Happy Holika Dahan once again. Every person should take this inspiration from this story, that Prahlad is a symbol of love, affection, faith in his God and firm determination. At the same time, Hiranyakashipu and Holika are symbols of jealousy, malice, disorder and unrighteousness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2022 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).