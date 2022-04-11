Holy Monday 2022 will be commemorated on April 11. The second day of the Holy Week, which is the most important and holiest week in the Christian Calendar, Holy Monday is the day that Jesus Christ cursed the fig tree (Matthew 21:18–22, Mark 11:20–26), cleansed the temple, and responded to the questioning of his authority (Matthew 21:23–27). Holy Monday observance is sure to be filled with important sermons and church masses. People also ensure to share Happy Holy Monday wishes, Holy Monday 2022 Greetings and Messages, Holy Monday Whatsapp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Holy Monday 2022 Images & Holy Week Monday Blessings: WhatsApp Messages, Bible Verses, Facebook Quotes, Status and Psalms To Observe the Second Day of Holy Week.

Also known as Great & Holy Monday, this day marks the second day of the Holy Week and is immensely important for Christians worldwide. According to the Gospel, there are various key events in the Biblical times that occurred on this day. The most recognisable of these events were the cursing of the fig tree (Matthew 21:18–22, Mark 11:20–26), the questioning of Jesus' authority (Matthew 21:23–27), the Cleansing of the Temple. These stories around Jesus’ time in Jerusalem are often revisited on the occasion of Holy Monday.

The observance of Holy Monday is one of the most important days for Christians worldwide.

"Jesus Christ Is a God Whom We Approach Without Pride, and Before Whom We Humble Ourselves Without Despair."- Blaise Pascal

"He Humbled Himself by Being Obedient to Death, Death on the Cross."- Philippians 2:8

"And My Soul Shall Be Joyful in the Lord: It Shall Rejoice in His Salvation."- Psalm 35:9

"Merciful God, Release Us from the Time of Trial and Oppression That We May Witness to the Eternal Hope of Grief, Becoming Joy and Life Rising from Death. Amen." - Unknown

As mentioned before, the observance of Holy Monday is only the second day of Holy Week celebration. Holy week is a very auspicious and significant week filled with various rituals that are followed by Christians worldwide. It is considered to be the last week of lent and is also the week where Jesus Christ enters Jerusalem or the days leading up to his crucifixion and resurrection. Here’s hoping everyone has a blessed Holy Monday 2022!

