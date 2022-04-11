It is Holy Monday today. Holy Monday 2022 falls on April 11 after Holy Week kicked off with Palm Sunday on April 10. According to Christian religious texts, on this day Jesus was resurrected from the dead on the third day after Jesus was crucified and is observed by all the disciples of Jesus Christ. While devotees consider this resurrection Easter Day or Easter Sunday, Holy Monday or Great Monday, is the third day of the Holy Week. According to the gospels, on this day Jesus Christ cursed the fig tree, cleansed the holy place, and responded to the questioning of his authority. In Eastern Christianity, after Lazarus Saturday and Palm Sunday, Holy Monday is observed and the second day of Holy Week in Western Christianity, after Palm Sunday. Here's a collection of Holy Monday 2022 images, Blessed Holy Monday photos, Holy Monday 2022 messages, Bible verses, psalms, Facebook quotes, status and more to observe the day. Which Days During Holy Week 2022 Should You Be Wishing On? Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

Holy Monday is the second day of Holy Week, right after Palm Sunday. It is the second day that Jesus was in Jerusalem, and the Bible records him giving a variety of teachings and debating the religious leaders over Holy Monday and the next day (Holy Tuesday). Easter Sunday is the main festival celebrated after Good Friday in Christianity. This year Easter Sunday will be celebrated on April 17. On Good Friday, the sacrifice of Jesus Christ is remembered. On the other hand, their happiness is doubled on Easter Sunday, because people believe that Jesus Christ was resurrected on the third day of Good Friday, the Sunday after Good Friday.

It has also been written in the Bible, that after being resurrected, that is, 40 days after Easter Sunday, Jesus Christ lived on earth. During this time he taught the lessons of love and compassion to the disciples, after that he went to heaven. Here we bring you Holy Monday 2022 messages and Bible quotes to mark the Great and Holy Monday. These Holy Monday HD images, greetings, and sayings can be shared through Facebook, Telegram, Signal, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Holy Monday Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Monday Blessings. “Blessed Are Those Who Hunger and Thirst for Righteousness, for They Shall Be Filled” (Matthew 5:6)

Holy Monday Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Monday Blessings. Oh, that men would give thanks to the LORD for His goodness, And for His wonderful works to the children of men! (Psalm 107:15)

Holy Monday HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Monday! “And When He Saw a Fig Tree in the Way, He Came to It, and Found Nothing Thereon, but Leaves Only, and Said Unto It, Let No Fruit Grow on Thee Henceforward for Ever. And Presently the Fig Tree Withered Away.” (Matthew 21:19, KJV)

Holy Monday and Holy Week Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Beautiful Day and a Blessed Holy Week. Remember Jesus Gave His Life for You

Holy Monday Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Monday Blessings. In All Thy Ways Acknowledge Him, And He Shall Direct Thy Paths (Proverbs 3:6 KJV) Have a Blessed Week

Holy Monday Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Monday Blessings. Mercy Unto You, and Peace, and Love Be Multiplied (Jude 1:2) Have a Blessed Day. Amen

Lord Jesus Christ is said to be the Messiah of love and peace. The Lord Jesus, who gave the message of love and compassion to the world, was hanged on the cross and for this reason, people remember the sacrifice of Lord Jesus on Good Friday, however, Lord Jesus was resurrected three days after this incident i.e. on Easter Sunday.

