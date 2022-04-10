Palm Sunday marks the first day of the Holy Week. It is a moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. This year Palm Sunday 2022 will fall on April 10. Here's a collection of Blessed Palm Sunday images, Palm Sunday images, Palm Sunday 2022 wallpapers, Palm Sunday quotes, Blessed Palm Sunday quotes, Holy Week photos, Holy Week 2022 images, Palm Sunday wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, and a lot more to exchange with your near and dear ones. Holy Week Palm Sunday 2022 Messages & HD Wallpapers: Send Holy Sunday Images, Psalms, Bible Verses, WhatsApp Pics & Telegram Photos To Observe The Day.

For the followers of Nicene Christianity, it is the last week of the Christian solemn season of the Lent that precedes the arrival of Eastertide. In most liturgical churches, Palm Sunday is celebrated by the blessing and distribution of palm branches that represent the palm branches that the crowd scatters in front of Christ as he rode to Jerusalem. As you observe Palm Sunday 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day.

People of the Christian community, take the distributed palm branches home and hang them alongside the Christian art. Many people also prefer keeping them in their Bible or devotionals. They send messages to their relatives wishing them the first day of the holy week as the Palm Sunday. Here are beautiful GIF stickers, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your relatives to wish them on Palm Sunday 2022.

Holy Week 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Best Prayers for You on Palm Sunday. I Hope That God Grants Each of Your Wishes and Always Keeps You Safe.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord’s Triumphal Spirit Reflect in Our Lives and Help Us Conquer Every Difficulty. Wishing Everyone a Lovely Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today, We Have Been Blessed With the Arrival of Another Holy Week. Happy Palm Sunday!

Holy Week 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time To Celebrate the Season of Spring and Advent of Jesus in Our Lives. Happy Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Thank God for His Love and Blessings. Let Us Celebrate Palm Sunday With High Spirits and Joy.

Palm Sunday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Let Negativity Empower Your Positive Thoughts. Be a Fighter! Happy Palm Sunday.

Holy Week 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Shout Out Loud to the God To Thank Him for All His Blessings and To Wish Him on the Occasion of Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday is the day that represents the entry of the Lord into Jerusalem. It is one of the twelve great feasts of the liturgical year. A day before Palm Sunday which is the Lazarus Saturday, people prepare palm friends by knotting them into crosses for the procession on Sunday. Here are GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

