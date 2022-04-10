Palm Sunday is a major Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. The feast celebrates Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels. In many Catholic, Episcopal denominations and the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, worship services on Palm Sunday include a procession of faithfully carrying palms, with palm branches representing the crowd scattered in front of Jesus as he rode into Jerusalem. The difficulty of purchasing palms in unfavourable climates led to their replacement with branches of native plants, including the box, olive, willow and yew. Sundays were often named after these option trees, as in Yew Sunday, or by the common term Branch Sunday. Holy Week 2022 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Good Friday to Easter; Check Schedule, Traditions and Meaning of All the Days of Christian Passion Week.

The Holy Bible says that when the Lord Jesus arrived in Jerusalem, a large number of people gathered to welcome him, waving palm branches in their hands. People warmly welcomed the teachings and miracles of Lord Jesus. Palm Sunday is celebrated in memory of that day. It is also celebrated as the beginning of Holy Week. It ends with Easter. Palm Sunday is celebrated prominently in South India and is also called Passion Sunday. Here's a collection of Palm Sunday 2022 images, Happy Palm Sunday greetings, Palm Sunday blessings, and Palm Sunday 2022 wishes and messages for family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Palm Sunday. Today We Thank God for All the Love and Protection He Has Showered Upon Us.

Special events are held in churches on this occasion. People also observe Bible lessons, sermons, and events organized. Along with a special event, a special running ceremony takes place in the evening. Christian societies welcome Palm Sunday by singing songs to celebrate the arrival of the Lord. from Palm Sunday. The process of worship and devotion started in the churches will continue till Easter.

