Independence Day 2022 falls on Monday, celebrated on the 15th of August every year. Marking India’s 75th year of Independence, this year’s celebration of Independence Day is sure to be extra special. Commemorated as Amrit Mahotsav and already filled with various unique activities, Independence Day 2022 celebrations are just a few days away. As we prepare to make this important day, people are sure to share Independence Day 2022 greetings, Happy Amrit Mahotsav 2022 messages, Happy Independence Day 2022 wishes, Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers and India’s 75th Independence Day Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Independence Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Images and Messages for the 15th of August.

On August 15, 1947, at the stroke of midnight, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru finally signed the declaration of independence that marked India as a country free from the British. India was declared a sovereign, secular, democratic republic that was independent of the British Raj and Pandit Nehru was declared the first Prime Minister of the country. Following this, India had its first election as a democracy in 1951, where Pandit Nehru was voted as the first Prime Minister of India. The celebration of Independence Day has long been an important ritual for every proud Indian, who seeks this opportunity to look back at the journey of our country and the strong foundation and beliefs that India was built on. Independence Day 2022 Quotes & Greetings: Tiranga HD Images, Swatantrata Diwas Wishes, Freedom Fighter Sayings, Slogans, 15th of August Wallpapers, Telegram Photos & SMS.

Whether it was the vision of the freedom fighters like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Radhakrishnan Pillai who built our nation or the guidance and aims of the father of our nation - Mahatma Gandhi - India’s history of what the nation aspired to be is abundant. To celebrate this important day with the community, people are sure to share Independence Day 2022 greetings, Happy Amrit Mahotsav 2022 messages, Happy Independence Day 2022 wishes, Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers and India’s 75th Independence Day Facebook Status Pictures online with their family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On The Occasion of India's Independence Day 2022; Let’s Remember All of the Past Heroes Who Fought for Our Sovereignty and Harmony.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom Does Not Come So Easily. We Are All Indebted to Our National Heroes Who Made This Country What It Is Today. Sending Greetings on The Momentous Fest of Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Salute the Martyrs, For the Sacrifices, They Made, And Thank Them For Delivering Us Our Today. Wishing Everybody a Happy Independence Day Celebration.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Independence Day, Let Us Be Mindful of Everything We Can Do for Our Nation to Make It a Place of Fortune, Peace, and Contentment.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “A Country’s Greatness Lies in Its Undying Ideals of Love and Sacrifice That Inspire the Mothers of Race.”- Sarojini Naidu

Independence Day is one of the two public holidays in our country and is sure to be filled with various fun festivities. Happy Independence Day 2022!

