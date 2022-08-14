After years of British rule, India finally got its hard-earned independence on August 15, 1947. The first Prime Minister of independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 1947, which later became a regular Swatantra Diwas ritual. As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day this year, let's take a look at the history of this day. The UK Parliament passed the Indian Independence Day Act 1947 and transferred legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, all the countrymen wish each other by sharing messages, and photos on social media platforms like Facebook, and WhatsApp. Today we have brought you some of the best messages for you, which you can share with your friends, relatives etc. and wish them well. Independence Day 2022 Wishes & Tiranga HD Images: Send Swatantrata Diwas Greetings, 15 August Wallpapers, Facebook Quotes & SMS to Your Friends and Family.

The celebrations of August 15 usually witness wide celebrations across the country. Flag hoisting, fireworks, parades, singing and dance competitions are organized. Slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" are raised on this occasion. You can wish everyone a Happy Independence Day on this special occasion by sending beautiful images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings, quotes and photo wishes with the Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan. Every year the current Prime Minister hoists the flag at the Red Fort and publicly addresses the nation. This day is celebrated as Independence Day all over India. Flag hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural programs are organized at many places and in different parts of the country. This day is a public national holiday for all. On Independence Day, you can wish the day by sending each other GIF Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers. We have the best collection for you:

Wishes for Independence Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: So Long As You Do Not Achieve Social Liberty, Whatever Freedom Is Provided by the Law Is of No Avail to You. – B.R. Ambedkar

Wishes for Independence Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If Yet Your Blood Does Not Rage, Then It Is Water That Flows in Your Veins. For What Is the Flush of Youth, If It Is Not of Service to the Motherland. – Chandra Shekhar Azad

Wishes for Independence Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Give Me Your Blood and I Will Give You Independence! – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Wishes for Independence Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom Is Never Dear at Any Price. It Is the Breath of Life. What Would a Man Not Pay for Living? - Mahatma Gandhi

Wishes for Independence Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Swaraj Is My Birthright and I Shall Have It. - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

On this day, the tricolour is hoisted by the Prime Minister on the ramparts of the Red Fort and parades are organized by the three armies in the capital and tableaux of all the states are taken out. Apart from this, people in schools and various institutions salute the tricolour by hoisting it. The sacrifice of freedom fighters is remembered through patriotic songs. People celebrate independence by wearing white, saffron and green clothes and preparing tricolour dishes.

